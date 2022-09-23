Connect with us

Amazon Fire 7 Review - Everything You Need in A Tablet
Amazon finally updated its most affordable tablet Fire 7

After three years, Amazon finally updated its most affordable tablet: the Amazon Fire 7. Starting at $59.99 ($74.99 without lock screen ads), the new model costs slightly more than its predecessor but comes with increased RAM as well as battery life that matches the larger and considerably more expensive Fire HD 10’s. It also gets USB-C, up to 32GB of built-in storage, and a more powerful processor.

But do those extra features make it a good buy? After spending a month testing the ad-free version of the Fire 7, I’d say yes. As long as you’re only looking for a cheap entertainment tablet, this is a decent device, especially if you’re already embedded in the Amazon ecosystem. Sure, you’re going to have to be comfortable with some pretty big tradeoffs — like a seriously low-resolution, pixelated screen — but at this price, nobody’s expecting perfection.

 Amazon Fire 7 (2022) Review:

THE GOOD

  • Very affordable
  • Much better battery life
  • Support for most popular apps and services
  • More RAM and storage options
  • USB-C support
  • Headphone jack

THE BAD

  • No YouTube or Google Play Store
  • Limited app selection
  • Low-resolution display
  • Poor video call quality and cameras
  • Bad speakers
  • Still pretty slow

Amazon Fire 7 rate and review

Like all Fire tablets, the Fire 7 has a plastic body. Its edges are more curved than the 2019 model’s, which makes it easier to hold with one hand. It’s also half an ounce lighter than the 2019 model — 9.9 ounces instead of 10.4 — and is 7.11 inches tall, whereas the 2019 model was 7.55 inches. Slightly narrower bezels and a slightly wider screen make it easier to read and watch shows.

Unfortunately, the new Fire 7 still has a pixelated, grainy seven-inch display and only offers a paltry 1024 x 600-pixel resolution (171 PPI). It’s the thing I disliked the most about the Fire 7. I don’t expect a $59.99 tablet to have a high-resolution display like the one on an iPad or even a $149.99 Amazon Fire 10.

But most people will buy this tablet for entertainment, like watching movies, reading, and (slowly) browsing social media, and the display is a core feature Amazon should have increased over, say, storage capacity — especially because the Fire 7 comes with a microSD card slot. The display’s also not fingerprint-resistant, and it smudges easily. It’s both glossy and dim, which makes it challenging to use outdoors when it’s sunny.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) Review
