Amazon Fire 7 Review – Everything You Need in A Tablet

After three years, Amazon finally updated its most affordable tablet: the Amazon Fire 7. Starting at $59.99 ($74.99 without lock screen ads), the new model costs slightly more than its predecessor but comes with increased RAM as well as battery life that matches the larger and considerably more expensive Fire HD 10’s. It also gets USB-C, up to 32GB of built-in storage, and a more powerful processor.

But do those extra features make it a good buy? After spending a month testing the ad-free version of the Fire 7, I’d say yes. As long as you’re only looking for a cheap entertainment tablet, this is a decent device, especially if you’re already embedded in the Amazon ecosystem. Sure, you’re going to have to be comfortable with some pretty big tradeoffs — like a seriously low-resolution, pixelated screen — but at this price, nobody’s expecting perfection.

Amazon Fire 7 (2022) Review:

THE GOOD

Very affordable

Much better battery life

Support for most popular apps and services

More RAM and storage options

USB-C support

Headphone jack

THE BAD No YouTube or Google Play Store

Limited app selection

Low-resolution display

Poor video call quality and cameras

Bad speakers

Still pretty slow Amazon Fire 7 rate and review

Like all Fire tablets, the Fire 7 has a plastic body. Its edges are more curved than the 2019 model’s, which makes it easier to hold with one hand. It’s also half an ounce lighter than the 2019 model — 9.9 ounces instead of 10.4 — and is 7.11 inches tall, whereas the 2019 model was 7.55 inches. Slightly narrower bezels and a slightly wider screen make it easier to read and watch shows.