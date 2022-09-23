Amazon Fire 7 Review – Everything You Need in A Tablet

But do those extra features make it a good buy? After spending a month testing the ad-free version of the Fire 7, I’d say yes. As long as you’re only looking for a cheap entertainment tablet, this is a decent device, especially if you’re already embedded in the Amazon ecosystem. Sure, you’re going to have to be comfortable with some pretty big tradeoffs — like a seriously low-resolution, pixelated screen — but at this price, nobody’s expecting perfection.
Amazon Fire 7 (2022) Review:
THE GOOD
- Very affordable
- Much better battery life
- Support for most popular apps and services
- More RAM and storage options
- USB-C support
- Headphone jack
THE BAD
- No YouTube or Google Play Store
- Limited app selection
- Low-resolution display
- Poor video call quality and cameras
- Bad speakers
- Still pretty slow