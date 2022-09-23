Google’s New Chromecast is Cheap – But it Doesn’t Support 4K Resolution

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is currently available for purchase

The rumors are true: Google launched a new, more affordable rendition of its Chromecast devices but it comes at the cost of a few features found in older models.

Dubbed the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), inklings of this new device cropped up recently with some reports speculating the company is expanding support of hardware to non-4K TVs.

And sure enough, that’s what’s happening. This new HD Chromecast (opens in a new tab) is essentially a toned-down version of the 2020 model which supports 4K HDR streaming and several Dolby video formats.

On the surface, the new device looks identical to the older model as all the changes are internal.

Features