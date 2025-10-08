Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort Unveils Their Signature Breakfast

CHIANG RAI – Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort is delighted to invite culinary enthusiasts to discover a new morning ritual with its Signature Breakfast Menu at Latest Recipe. Designed to move beyond the conventional buffet, this exclusive menu features three artfully crafted plates that celebrate the rich flavours and local ingredients of Northern Thailand.

“We believe the start of the day should be an experience, not just a meal,” said Mr. Sahapat Sakuntahan, Culinary and Beverage Manager at Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort. “Our Signature Breakfast Menu is a purposeful moment designed to connect our guests and local friends with the authentic culture and exquisite quality of Chiang Rai, right on a plate”.

The Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort invites you to indulge in the three exclusive, freshly prepared plates:

Khao Soi Gai: Chiang Rai Signature: Our must-try Northern masterpiece, perfect for starting the day. It features a rich, decadent broth made with freshly pressed coconut milk and local spices.

Lanna Hors D'oeuvre: The Northern Khan Tok: Experience Chiang Rai culture on a plate with this essential Northern Khan Tok tray. It features Lanna Dips, Lanna Spicy Sausage, Local Vegetables, Boiled Egg, and Sticky Rice.

The Truffle Omelet: Doi Chang Edition: Pure morning indulgence using only the highest quality ingredients. This omelet features Organic Free-Range Eggs from Hilltribe Organics, sourced from the serene slopes of Doi Chang and infused with fragrant truffles for an exquisite aroma.

Awaken to discovery each morning with our Signature Breakfast Menu, available daily at Latest Recipe from 06:30 to 10:30 hrs.

Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort invites you to experience the best breakfast in town:

Enjoy this exclusive breakfast immediately upon booking our specially curated “Breakfast On Us” room package, available for stays until 31 October 2025. Book Your Package Here: https://bit.ly/bfonusf.b

For those who want to try our breakfast, you are welcome to elevate your morning ritual and discover this unique culinary experience for only THB 359++ per person.

Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort’s stunning location on the banks of the Kok River, surrounded by beautiful gardens, provides the ideal backdrop for a refreshing escape. Guests can unwind, recharge, and embrace the calm of Northern Thailand’s winter.

Visiting Chiang Rai, a gem in northern Thailand, offers a serene escape steeped in culture and natural beauty. Nestled among misty mountains, this tranquil city captivates with its unique blend of Lanna heritage and modern charm.

The iconic White Temple, Wat Rong Khun, dazzles with its intricate, ethereal design, while the Blue Temple, Wat Rong Suea Ten, enchants with vibrant hues. Exploring the Golden Triangle, where Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar converge, provides a glimpse into the region’s storied past. Chiang Rai’s lush landscapes, vibrant night markets, and warm hospitality make it a perfect destination for travellers seeking authenticity and peace.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact:

Tel: 053 603 333

Email: Servicecentre.Chiangrai@lemeridien.com

Website: www.marriott.com/ceimd

Not a member yet? Join for free https://bit.ly/lmcrpr

##

