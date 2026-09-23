What to Thai Desserts Eat in Thailand: 15 You Must Try

Last Updated on September 23, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

This practical guide to Thai desserts covers what to try in Thailand, what each sweet tastes like, where it’s usually sold (night markets, food courts, dessert shops), and simple ways to order without stress. Dessert names and spellings can vary by region and by shop, so pointing at a sign or tray is often the easiest option.

Quick Thai dessert list (scan-friendly)



Photo by Optical Chemist

Khao Neow Ma Muang (ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง) : mango sticky rice

: mango sticky rice Khao Neow Thurian (ข้าวเหนียวทุเรียน) : durian sticky rice (seasonal)

: durian sticky rice (seasonal) Khanom Chan (ขนมชั้น) : layered coconut jelly

: layered coconut jelly Tako (ตะโก้) : coconut jelly cups

: coconut jelly cups Khao Lam (ข้าวหลาม) : bamboo sticky rice

: bamboo sticky rice Khao Tom Mud (ข้าวต้มมัด) : banana sticky rice parcels

: banana sticky rice parcels Gluay Buad Chee (กล้วยบวชชี) : bananas in coconut milk

: bananas in coconut milk Khanom Mor Kaeng (ขนมหม้อแกง) : baked Thai custard (taro or mung bean)

: baked Thai custard (taro or mung bean) Khanom Tom (ขนมต้ม) : coconut dumplings

: coconut dumplings Khanom Gluay (ขนมกล้วย) : steamed banana cake

: steamed banana cake Thong Yip (ทองหยิบ) : golden egg “drops” in syrup

: golden egg “drops” in syrup Foi Thong (ฝอยทอง) : golden egg threads in syrup

: golden egg threads in syrup Bua Loy (บัวลอย) : rice balls in coconut milk

: rice balls in coconut milk Lod Chong (ลอดช่อง) : pandan noodles in coconut milk

: pandan noodles in coconut milk Tub Tim Grob (ทับทิมกรอบ): “ruby” water chestnuts in coconut milk

Availability can vary by province, season, and even time of day.

Best Thai desserts to try (taste, texture, and ordering tips)

These popular Thai sweets are often found at night markets, food courts, and dessert shops. In January, mango sticky rice is still common (even if mango quality varies), while durian desserts are often limited to frozen or preserved fruit.

Khao Neow Ma Muang (ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง), mango sticky rice

What it is: Sticky rice served with ripe mango and coconut cream sauce. Some shops add crispy mung beans on top.

Taste and texture: Sweet, creamy, and a little salty from the coconut sauce. The rice is chewy, the mango is soft and juicy.

Where to find it: Night markets, food courts, street stalls, and dessert shops.

How to order (simple words): Say “khao neow ma muang.” If confident, add “neung set” (one set). Otherwise, point at a photo or the tray.

Practical tip: Ask for extra coconut sauce if offered. Mango ripeness can vary, and prices often rise in peak mango season. For a helpful explainer on why it’s a warm-weather favorite, see CNN’s mango sticky rice feature.

Khanom Chan (ขนมชั้น), steamed layered coconut jelly

What it is: A steamed dessert cut into neat squares, layered, often scented with pandan.

Taste and texture: Mild sweetness with a coconut smell. The layers feel soft and bouncy, a bit like a gentle jelly.

Where to find it: Fresh markets, dessert shops, and some food courts.

How to order (simple words): Say “khanom chan,” then show a number with fingers for pieces. Pointing works well here.

Practical tip: Choose a stall that keeps pieces covered. Exposed trays can dry out fast, especially under warm lights.

Tako (ตะโก้), coconut cream jelly cups

What it is: Small cups with two layers, a sweet base (often pandan or taro) and a salty coconut cream top.

Taste and texture: Creamy and cool. The top layer tastes slightly salty, which balances the sweet bottom layer.

Where to find it: Night markets, food courts, and dessert counters near fresh fruit stalls.

How to order (simple words): Say “tako,” then hold up fingers for how many cups. Point at the cups you want.

Practical tip: Keep it cold and eat soon. In hot weather, coconut desserts spoil faster than baked sweets.

Khao Lam (ข้าวหลาม), bamboo sticky rice

What it is: Sticky rice mixed with coconut milk, sometimes with beans, packed into bamboo and roasted over charcoal.

Taste and texture: Sweet and smoky. The rice is chewy and moist, with occasional soft beans.

Where to find it: Roadside stalls, market entrances, and night bazaars.

How to order (simple words): Say “khao lam,” then point to the size (small or large).

Practical tip: Ask when it was made. Warm tubes are often best. Watch for harder bits near the bamboo wall, which can happen when it’s over-roasted. Chiang Rai markets often sell it alongside other snacks, as noted in cheap sweet treats to try in Chiang Rai.

Khao Tom Mud (ข้าวต้มมัด), banana sticky rice parcels

What it is: Sticky rice and banana wrapped in banana leaves, tied into bundles, then steamed. Some versions include black beans.

Taste and texture: Gently sweet with a banana aroma. The rice is dense and chewy, and the banana turns soft and jam-like.

Where to find it: Morning markets, street stalls, and some convenience-store counters.

How to order (simple words): Say “khao tom mud,” then show how many bundles you want.

Practical tip: It’s a good grab-and-go snack. Check that it’s still warm or at least fresh, sour smell can mean it’s past its best.

Khanom Mor Kaeng (ขนมหม้อแกง), Thai custard (often taro or mung bean)

What it is: A baked custard made with coconut milk, eggs, and sugar, commonly flavored with taro or mung bean. Some trays are topped with fried shallots.

Taste and texture: Rich and soft, like a dense flan. Sweetness can be strong, and coconut and egg flavors stand out.

Where to find it: Dessert shops, market trays cut into squares, and boxed gift assortments.

How to order (simple words): Say “khanom mor kaeng.” If a flavor label is shown, point and say “taro” or “mung bean.”

Practical tip: Start with a small piece if unsure. It’s filling, and many people prefer sharing.

Gluay Buad Chee (กล้วยบวชชี), bananas in coconut milk

What it is: Bananas simmered in sweet coconut milk, served as a bowl dessert.

Taste and texture: Creamy coconut broth with tender banana pieces. It can be served warm, room temp, or chilled.

Where to find it: Dessert shops and food courts, sometimes near cooked-to-order sweet stalls.

How to order (simple words): Say “gluay buad chee,” or point at the bowl. If confident, “หวานน้อย (wan noi)” means less sweet.

Practical tip: Ask if it’s served warm or cold before ordering. Sweetness levels vary by stall and region.

Thong Yip (ทองหยิบ) and Foi Thong (ฝอยทอง), royal egg sweets

1. Thong Yip (ทองหยิบ)

What it is: Folded “petals” made from egg yolk cooked in syrup, often arranged like small flowers.

Taste and texture: Very sweet and soft, with a syrupy finish.

Where to find it: Specialty dessert shops, market gift boxes, and celebration trays.

How to order (simple words): Point and say “thong yip,” then ask for a small amount.

Practical tip: Buy a small pack first. These are famously sweet, and they dry out if left uncovered.

2. Foi Thong (ฝอยทอง)

What it is: Thin egg-yolk threads cooked in syrup, sold in small piles or boxed portions.

Taste and texture: Sweet and silky, with fine strands that stick together.

Where to find it: The same places as thong yip, especially shops selling “royal-style” sweets.

How to order (simple words): Point and say “foi thong,” then show the size you want.

Practical tip: Keep it covered and cool. Syrup can leak in bags, so ask for a firm container if traveling.

Lod Chong (ลอดช่อง), pandan noodles in coconut milk

What it is: Green pandan-scented rice noodles served over ice with coconut milk and palm sugar syrup.

Taste and texture: Chewy strands with creamy coconut and deep caramel notes from palm sugar. Usually served chilled.

Where to find it: Food courts, dessert stalls, and shaved-ice shops.

How to order (simple words): Say “lod chong.” If you want less sweet, try “หวานน้อย (wan noi).” If you want no ice, “ไม่ใส่น้ำแข็ง (mai sai nam kaeng).”

Practical tip: If hygiene is a concern, choose stalls with busy attendants, clean scoops, and covered ice bins. Social media has pushed many Thai street foods worldwide, as Thai street eats go global.

Common ingredients in traditional Thai desserts

Coconut milk and coconut cream : Adds rich flavor and a smooth mouthfeel. Cream is thicker and often used as a topping.

: Adds rich flavor and a smooth mouthfeel. Cream is thicker and often used as a topping. Palm sugar : Brings a warm, caramel-like sweetness (darker and deeper than white sugar).

: Brings a warm, caramel-like sweetness (darker and deeper than white sugar). Pandan : A leaf used for fragrance and green color, with a soft vanilla-like smell.

: A leaf used for fragrance and green color, with a soft vanilla-like smell. Sticky rice : Chewy base for mango and durian pairings, and for wrapped snacks.

: Chewy base for mango and durian pairings, and for wrapped snacks. Rice flour : Creates soft cakes, steamed layers, and custard-like textures.

: Creates soft cakes, steamed layers, and custard-like textures. Tapioca starch : Adds bounce and chew to jellies and pearls.

: Adds bounce and chew to jellies and pearls. Mung beans : Used whole, split, or fried, for nutty flavor and texture.

: Used whole, split, or fried, for nutty flavor and texture. Taro : Mild and starchy, often blended into custards and fillings.

: Mild and starchy, often blended into custards and fillings. Bananas : Sweetens naturally and turns soft when steamed or simmered.

: Sweetens naturally and turns soft when steamed or simmered. Egg yolks : Key in many “royal” sweets, also adds richness to custards.

: Key in many “royal” sweets, also adds richness to custards. Jasmine water : Adds floral aroma in some traditional recipes.

: Adds floral aroma in some traditional recipes. Butterfly pea : Natural blue color, sometimes mixed with lime for purple tones.

: Natural blue color, sometimes mixed with lime for purple tones. Sesame : Adds toasted aroma, often sprinkled or mixed into dough.

: Adds toasted aroma, often sprinkled or mixed into dough. Crushed ice: Common in chilled desserts, changes texture and sweetness fast.

Diet notes: Many Thai desserts are dairy-free, but eggs are common. Some shops use wheat flour or add peanuts, and cross-contact can happen at busy stalls.

Tips for buying Thai sweets at markets and food courts

Check freshness : Look for covered trays, clean tongs, and sellers who don’t touch food with bare hands.

: Look for covered trays, clean tongs, and sellers who don’t touch food with bare hands. Follow the crowd : Busy stalls often turn over stock faster, which helps with coconut-based items.

: Busy stalls often turn over stock faster, which helps with coconut-based items. Be cautious with heat and ice : Coconut desserts shouldn’t sit in the sun. For iced bowls, clean scoops and covered ice matter.

: Coconut desserts shouldn’t sit in the sun. For iced bowls, clean scoops and covered ice matter. Choose portion size on purpose : Many stalls sell “one piece,” “one cup,” or “one set.” If unsure, start small and try more later.

: Many stalls sell “one piece,” “one cup,” or “one set.” If unsure, start small and try more later. Use simple sweetness requests : “หวานน้อย (wan noi)” means less sweet, but not every seller will adjust.

: “หวานน้อย (wan noi)” means less sweet, but not every seller will adjust. Ask for no ice when needed : “ไม่ใส่น้ำแข็ง (mai sai nam kaeng)” helps if cold drinks upset your stomach.

: “ไม่ใส่น้ำแข็ง (mai sai nam kaeng)” helps if cold drinks upset your stomach. Order without reading Thai : Point at a sign, show a photo, or say the name printed on it.

: Point at a sign, show a photo, or say the name printed on it. Takeaway care : Keep chilled cups cold, and don’t leave coconut desserts in a hot bag.

: Keep chilled cups cold, and don’t leave coconut desserts in a hot bag. Allergy caution: Watch for peanuts, sesame, eggs, and possible gluten in cakes and fried items.

For travelers planning a northern market visit, night bazaar food stops in Chiang Rai can help with location planning, and then dessert can be added as an easy extra.

How we researched this guide

(how this guide was built):

Reviewed reputable food references and widely cited cooking sources for dessert names and base ingredients

Compared common spellings and Thai script forms used on menus and signs

Cross-checked taste and texture descriptions across multiple published guides

Added outbound links to key sources used for verification and context

Plan: update as seasonal fruits and market menus change through 2026

Sources used for cross-checking (selection):

Trust and transparency:

FAQ about Thai desserts (ordering, taste, and where to find them)

What are the best Thai desserts for first timers?

Mango sticky rice, tako, khanom chan, and lod chong are common “safe starts.” They’re sweet, familiar in texture, and easy to find.

Which Thai desserts use coconut milk?

Many do, including mango sticky rice (coconut sauce), tako, gluay buad chee, bua loy, and lod chong. Coconut is a core flavor in many traditional Thai desserts.

What is mango sticky rice called in Thai?

The most common name is Khao Neow Ma Muang (ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง). Menus may spell it slightly differently in English.

Are Thai sweets very sweet?

Often, yes. Palm sugar and syrup are common. If a stall can adjust, “หวานน้อย (wan noi)” means less sweet, but results vary.

Where can Thai desserts be found in Thailand?

Night markets offer variety and fun browsing. Food courts are consistent and easy for beginners. Dessert shops often have the best selection of custards, layered jellies, and gift boxes.

Which desserts are served cold vs warm?

Cold or iced: lod chong, tub tim grob, tako (often chilled). Warm or room temp: gluay buad chee, khanom mor kaeng, khao tom mud. Serving style can vary.

How do you order if you can’t read Thai?

Point at the tray, photo, or sign. Use a phone photo of the name. Saying a simple dessert name plus a number (with fingers) usually works.

Conclusion

Thai sweets are easy to enjoy once the names and textures make sense. Start with one or two best-known picks, then add one new item each market visit. Comments with spelling corrections, regional names, and new finds help keep this guide accurate and current, especially as Thai desserts change with seasonal fruit.