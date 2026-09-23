Bangkok Police Seize 350kg Meth, Arrest Hong Kong Man

Last Updated on September 23, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – CIB Police have struck a major blow to a transnational drug network operating in the capital. Officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Hong Kong during a recent raid. They seized 350 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, widely known as “ice.” The massive drug bust took place at a rented house in the Min Buri district of Bangkok.

Law enforcement officials reported that a Hong Kong gang used this location as a secret way station. The criminal syndicate was storing the illicit drugs there on a temporary basis. Their ultimate plan was to smuggle the narcotics from Thailand onward to a third country. Authorities successfully moved in before the gang could export the dangerous shipment.

Key Takeaways

Massive Seizure: Police confiscated 350 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine worth an estimated 700 million baht.

Police confiscated 350 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine worth an estimated 700 million baht. Foreign Suspect: A 26-year-old Hong Kong man was arrested at the Min Buri safe house.

A 26-year-old Hong Kong man was arrested at the Min Buri safe house. Global Syndicate: The property served as a transit hub for a gang planning to export the drugs.

When police stormed the property, they found the 26-year-old suspect living there entirely alone. Inside the residence, officers discovered the seized crystal meth hidden inside three large plastic barrels. The drugs were fully prepared and simply waiting for final packaging before being shipped overseas.

The rented house essentially functioned as a small-scale illicit packing plant. Police impounded a wide array of packing materials found scattered at the crime scene. These everyday items included plastic bags, paper boxes, digital scales, and electric blenders.

Officers also found vacuum sealing devices, travel suitcases, and various plastic containers. The suspect was allegedly using this equipment to divide and hide the drugs for international transport. He later confessed that criminal accomplices had opened the house for him to do this specific job.

A High-Value Criminal Operation

The sheer scale of this drug operation highlights the vast amounts of money involved. Authorities estimate the seized drugs had a staggering street value of roughly 700 million baht. This massive financial figure underscores why transnational criminal networks are willing to take such heavy risks.

During questioning, the suspect revealed exactly how he became involved in the smuggling ring. He told police investigators that he arrived in Thailand on a tourist visa on September 14. Furthermore, he explained that he had traveled to Bangkok on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A local branch of the network had already arranged the safe house for his arrival. They delivered the drugs directly to the Min Buri property so he could begin packing immediately. He claimed his bosses paid him 20,000 Hong Kong dollars to complete the illicit job.

Expanding the Investigation

The suspect is currently in police custody and faces severe drug trafficking charges. He has been handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further legal action. Meanwhile, police are now working tirelessly to expand their investigation and identify the true mastermind behind the gang.

Law enforcement officers are actively tracking the money trail and searching for local accomplices. They want to permanently dismantle the entire network that facilitated this massive smuggling attempt. This bust is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking in Thailand right now.

Transnational gangs frequently try to use the country as a convenient transit hub. They exploit regional logistics to move narcotics from production zones to wealthy overseas markets. However, Thai police continue to ramp up intelligence sharing with international law enforcement agencies.

Drug seizures of this magnitude remove millions of dangerous doses from the global streets. Law enforcement agencies stress that stopping these shipments fundamentally protects vulnerable communities worldwide. Ultimately, this successful coordinated raid highlights the extreme importance of acting swiftly on criminal intelligence reports.

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