Thailand Approves Strict Medical-Only Cannabis Law

Last Updated on September 23, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand’s cabinet officially approved a strict new cannabis control bill on Tuesday. This important decision limits marijuana use entirely to medical purposes and research. The move signals a hard stop to the country’s brief era of recreational weed. Lawmakers want to tighten oversight to protect public health and safety.

This draft represents the third attempt to pass a definitive cannabis law. Significant regulatory gaps have existed since Thailand famously decriminalized the plant in 2022. Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat outlined the government’s renewed focus this week. He stated clearly that cannabis must serve medical interests, not recreational habits.

Key Takeaways

Strict Limits: Cannabis use is now legally restricted to medical treatment and supervised research only.

Cannabis use is now legally restricted to medical treatment and supervised research only. Retail Changes: Existing recreational dispensaries must transition into licensed medical clinics by the year 2028.

Existing recreational dispensaries must transition into licensed medical clinics by the year 2028. New Protections: The law completely bans sales near schools, temples, and to anyone under 20 years old.

The new legislation introduces a dedicated nationwide system for the growing industry. Farmers must now register their cultivation sites by size and specific location. This rule allows health officials to trace crops directly from the farm to the consumer. It also helps authorities monitor product quality before extracts enter the market.

Furthermore, businesses need specific three-year licenses to operate locally and legally. These permits will cover the cultivation, production, import, export, and sale of cannabis products. Unlicensed production or sales will result in much heavier fines and potential prison time. The government hopes this structured approach will eliminate illegal street sales entirely.

The bill also introduces strong protections for vulnerable groups in Thai society. Shops cannot sell cannabis to anyone under 20, pregnant women, or breastfeeding mothers. Additionally, sales are completely banned in sensitive areas like temples, schools, public parks, and amusement parks. Advertising cannabis flowers or smoking equipment will also face a strict ban.

What Happens to Cannabis Shops?

Many people are wondering about the fate of current retail marijuana shops. The health ministry estimates that more than 10,000 cannabis outlets currently operate nationwide. Under the new rules, these street-front dispensaries face a massive operational shift. Their existing retail licenses will progressively expire between the years 2026 and 2028.

Once those current permits expire, traditional shops can no longer sell recreational weed. Businesses that want to survive must meet strict new requirements for medical facilities. Specifically, they must have an authorized health practitioner present on-site at all times. Cannabis can then only be dispensed to patients carrying valid medical prescriptions.

If a shop cannot meet these clinical standards, it must shut its doors. Teams of health officials will soon inspect these outlets across the entire country. They plan to focus heavily on major cities and popular tourist provinces. Phuket has already seen heavier enforcement, with dozens of business licenses recently revoked.

Looking Ahead at the New Law

To enforce these rules, a new national committee will set core cannabis policies. The public health minister will personally chair this important regulatory panel moving forward. They will use a digital tracking system to monitor all registered locations and farms. Currently, this government platform tracks about 95 percent of the legal cultivation sites.

However, the cabinet’s recent approval does not mean the draft is instantly law. The bill must now travel to the House of Representatives for formal consideration. Lawmakers will debate the specifics before the final legislation takes full effect. Once passed, it will completely reshape how locals and tourists interact with cannabis.

Thailand’s journey with cannabis regulation has certainly been a very complex one. The initial 2022 decriminalization originally sparked a massive boom in the local economy. Now, the country is pulling back to ensure public safety and proper medical oversight. This balanced approach aims to keep the medical benefits while reducing any social harms.

Ultimately, this new chapter prioritizes patient health over widespread recreational availability. The changes reflect a growing desire for structured, professional care in the community. Medical professionals will soon take the lead in guiding the nation’s future cannabis industry.

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