China’s Military Purge: Top Generals Expelled in Shakeup

Last Updated on September 23, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BEIJING – Everything is coming down for some of the highest-ranking members of China’s military. The Chinese government has expelled two of its most senior former generals from the Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army.

This dramatic move intensifies global scrutiny of President Xi Jinping’s sweeping campaign to discipline the country’s military leadership. Ultimately, the aggressive crackdown sends a clear message that absolutely no official is untouchable.

The two ousted military leaders are Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli. Zhang was second-in-command of the Central Military Commission and was widely viewed as Xi’s closest military ally. Meanwhile, Liu served as a commission member and the chief of staff of its Joint Staff Department. Both men now face serious criminal charges as their cases head straight to military prosecutors.

Key Takeaways

Historic Expulsions: China ousted two top military leaders, Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, from the Communist Party for alleged corruption.

China ousted two top military leaders, Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, from the Communist Party for alleged corruption. Decimated Leadership: The dramatic purge leaves only two active members on China’s highest military command body, the Central Military Commission.

The dramatic purge leaves only two active members on China’s highest military command body, the Central Military Commission. Global Timing: This sweeping military crackdown arrives just days before a highly anticipated meeting between President Xi and U.S. leaders.

A Historic Purge in the PLA

China’s military establishment is currently facing a massive and unprecedented political earthquake. Since taking power in 2012, President Xi has led one of the most intense anti-corruption campaigns in modern history. Millions of bureaucrats have faced investigations over the last decade for various disciplinary breaches. However, this recent focus on the military shows a deep, growing concern over inner loyalty.

Zhang Youxia was never just a regular military officer working quietly within the general ranks. He was a highly trusted political insider and a longtime loyal ally of the Chinese president. His sudden fall from grace has shocked many international observers and leading foreign policy experts. This strategic move proves that the anti-corruption drive is finally reaching the absolute highest levels of government.

Liu Zhenli also held massive influence over the military’s complex day-to-day operations. His role as chief of staff meant he directed major military strategies across the entire country. Removing two prominent figures with this much institutional power creates a massive leadership void. The armed forces must now scramble to replace decades of institutional knowledge and strategic planning experience.

Interestingly, these actions closely follow the downfall of other high-profile military figures. Just two years ago, former defense ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe were also expelled. They were recently handed suspended death sentences for massive bribery and widespread corruption. This recurring pattern shows a relentless effort to completely clean house inside the sprawling defense establishment.

The Charges: Corruption and Disloyalty

The public accusations against Zhang and Liu go far beyond standard financial corruption. Official state media reported that the two powerful generals seriously violated fundamental political discipline. They were explicitly accused of forming dangerous “cliques and factions” within the strict military ranks. This specific, targeted charge is incredibly rare and carries severe political weight in Beijing’s corridors of power.

According to a recent report from The Straits Times, officials claimed the pair were profoundly “disloyal and dishonest to the party”. They supposedly crossed basic ethical limits and abused their high offices for massive self-enrichment. Furthermore, the official government documents explicitly stated that the sums of money involved were exceptionally large. Consequently, their alleged economic wrongdoing became deeply intertwined with a severe dereliction of duty.

However, international political experts point out that the disloyalty charge remains the real primary focus. Financial corruption is a surprisingly common accusation used to quickly remove unwanted officials in China. But formally accusing top generals of building internal factions suggests a direct threat to current leadership. The ruling party views these hidden networks as a direct challenge to their ultimate sovereign authority.

Dennis Wilder, a former CIA China analyst, noted that these specific charges hearken back to the days of Mao Zedong. The fact that these men built their own loyal followings likely triggered this unusually harsh response. Leaders in Beijing simply will not tolerate any rival power centers forming quietly in the shadows. Ultimately, it serves as a clear, chilling warning to the rest of the surviving military elite.

A Power Play Ahead of Crucial Meetings

Timing is absolutely everything when it comes to navigating high-level international politics. The formal approval of these military expulsions happened during a Politburo meeting on September 21. This specific timing is certainly not a random coincidence for the nation’s ruling political party. It occurred just weeks before a major Communist Party assembly focused heavily on internal government discipline.

Furthermore, this massive military shakeup was announced right before vital, high-level international diplomacy. President Xi is currently scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington very soon. By publicly purging disloyal elements now, Xi may be projecting an image of absolute control at home. He clearly wants to rigorously show the watching world that his domestic grip on power remains unquestioned.

Yet, these dramatic political purges also reveal significant internal vulnerabilities within the sprawling military complex. The Central Military Commission acts as the supreme command body of China’s vast armed forces. It previously held seven highly experienced members to expertly guide the nation’s major strategic decisions. Following these recent historic expulsions, only two active members officially remain, including Xi himself.

This massive reduction in leadership could temporarily paralyze high-level military decision-making across the entire country. Rebuilding the deeply fractured command structure will undoubtedly take considerable time and extremely careful vetting. Every new military appointee will inevitably face intense scrutiny to ensure total, unquestioning political loyalty. The government cannot afford to promote anyone who might secretly harbor any dissenting political views.

Historical Echoes of Factionalism

The specific condemning phrase “cliques and factions” carries incredibly heavy historical baggage in modern China. During the turbulent, chaotic years of the Cultural Revolution, similar political charges led to massive purges. Today, its sudden reappearance heavily suggests that political paranoia is growing rapidly at the highest levels. The government is clearly terrified of secret alliances forming behind the heavily guarded palace walls.

When national leaders actively worry about internal factions, it usually means underlying institutional trust is breaking down. Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli were once considered incredibly safe and completely loyal leadership choices. Their sudden, shocking betrayal directly highlights a rapidly shifting and completely unpredictable domestic political landscape. It seems that even lifelong political allies are no longer entirely safe from the sweeping anti-corruption net.

This tense, ongoing environment of fear naturally changes how high-ranking military officials operate on a daily basis. Senior military officers may actively avoid taking necessary strategic risks or showing any independent leadership initiative. Personal survival quickly becomes the absolute top priority, rather than pursuing meaningful, forward-thinking military innovation. Therefore, this deep-seated culture of fear could severely impact the nation’s long-term military modernization goals.

Rebuilding the Military Command

The complete destruction of the military commission’s upper ranks is a truly stunning historical development. The military must now quickly promote a completely new generation of leaders to fill these critical gaps. This delicate, highly sensitive transition period will be watched incredibly closely by foreign intelligence agencies worldwide. Western nations are actively desperate to understand who will eventually inherit control of this massive army.

These brand-new generals will likely be chosen strictly for their absolute, unwavering political loyalty. Decades of actual combat experience and tactical brilliance might sadly take a back seat to ideological purity. This concerning, sudden shift in priorities could drastically alter how the military approaches major regional conflicts. Loyalists without proper tactical experience may accidentally make dangerous miscalculations during high-stakes international border disputes.

Moreover, this continuous, exhausting cycle of political purges actively creates a massive internal organizational distraction. Instead of focusing entirely on combat readiness, current leaders are constantly busy proving their personal loyalty. The political commissars heavily embedded within the military will likely gain even more unchecked, unilateral power. They will be aggressively tasked with rooting out any remaining, deeply hidden pockets of internal resistance.

China’s military forces have aggressively grown exponentially in both size and advanced technology over the past decade. However, advanced, cutting-edge modern weapons mean very little without strong, capable, and highly stable leadership. The ongoing, incredibly intense internal discipline campaigns might significantly slow down their overall battlefield operational effectiveness. Ultimately, an army fighting itself cannot successfully focus on defeating a highly coordinated external military threat.

What This Means for Global Security

The entire world is carefully watching this massive military shakeup with a tense mix of fascination and deep concern. A stable and highly predictable China is generally preferred for maintaining overall global economic and military security. However, these drastic, incredibly sudden purges strongly suggest a dangerous level of political instability at the very top. Unpredictable leadership changes in a nuclear-armed nation naturally make neighboring countries feel incredibly anxious and completely vulnerable.

Neighboring Asian countries, especially those located in the disputed South China Sea, will monitor this situation closely. Taiwan will also be carefully and thoroughly analyzing what this means for future cross-strait political relations. A massive military internally focused on endless purges might be much less likely to launch foreign adventures. Conversely, a weakened domestic leader seeking to quickly unify his ranks might intentionally provoke a dangerous external crisis.

The United States defense establishment will also rigorously need to heavily adjust its current strategic intelligence assessments. The abrupt, sudden removal of key military contacts makes essential high-level diplomatic communication significantly more difficult. When top generals simply disappear overnight, building vital operational trust between rival militaries becomes almost completely impossible. This severe lack of basic communication severely increases the horrifying risk of an accidental, catastrophic military confrontation.

Ultimately, the sudden, dramatic expulsion of Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli remains a monumental historical event. It clearly and undeniably proves that President Xi’s relentless anti-corruption campaign is still far from completely over. As the military organization undergoes this massive leadership overhaul, the political ripple effects will be deeply felt worldwide. The long-term operational impact on China’s overall military readiness currently remains the biggest unanswered geopolitical question today.

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