Spirit Houses in Thailand: Meaning, Types, and Customs

Last Updated on September 23, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Outside Thai homes, shops, hotels, and office buildings, you may spot small, colorful shrines raised on pillars or tucked into a courtyard. These are often spirit houses, built to honor protective spirits associated with a place and ask for their goodwill.

Their designs and customs vary between families and regions, so the meaning of one shrine may not tell the whole story. As you learn about the common types, offerings, and respectful visitor etiquette, you’ll also see how these practices connect to Thai household and family spirits.

Key Takeaways

Thai spirit houses give protective spirits associated with a place a designated home. Their presence reflects local beliefs and family customs, so practices can vary.

A raised san phra phum and a ground-level san chao thi are common types, though names and designs differ. Learn about these spirit house traditions.

Offerings often include flowers, incense, water, fruit, or food. Families choose what to bring and may offer thanks after a wish is granted.

Visitors should treat shrines respectfully, avoid touching or moving items, and ask before photographing them. These Thai etiquette rules for visitors offer useful guidance.

Spirit Houses in Thailand: What They Mean and Why They Matter

A Thai spirit house is a small outdoor shrine set apart for spirits believed to be connected with a particular place. Two common types are the san phra phum, associated with a property’s guardian spirit, and the san chao thi, often linked to the land’s spirits or earlier inhabitants. For many families, these shrines offer a way to respect the unseen presence of a place and maintain a good relationship with it.

A place for spirits connected to the land

Many people understand the land as having guardians, or as carrying the presence of those who lived there before. A spirit house gives these beings a designated home or honored place. It is intended for spirits, rather than as a miniature temple where people gather to worship.

The san phra phum often stands on one pillar and may have a small shrine-like shape. A san chao thi commonly resembles a little house raised on four supports. Some properties have both, though customs and explanations vary between households.

People who follow these traditions may leave flowers, incense, water, or food as offerings. They do so to show respect and ask for protection, good fortune, and peace for the people who live or work on the property. Others may make offerings to express thanks. These practices aren’t shared by every Thai person, and families decide for themselves whether and how to observe them.

Spirit-house customs sit within a flexible mix of local spirit traditions and Buddhist, Brahmanical, and Chinese influences. The blend differs by family and community, much as naga guardian beliefs in Thailand vary across local stories and places.

Why homes and businesses make room for them

Spirit houses appear in residential yards, but they also stand outside neighborhood shops, hotels, office buildings, and other commercial properties. A shop owner might place one near the entrance, while a hotel may set a shrine in a garden or courtyard. Their location reflects the belief that the site has its own spiritual guardians, whether the building is a family home or a busy business.

Making room for a shrine acknowledges those spirits and offers them a proper place on the property. People who observe the custom may tend the shrine and bring offerings as part of maintaining a respectful relationship with the site. The details differ, and no single design or ritual applies everywhere. For a closer look at how the two common shrine types differ, see this guide to Thai spirit houses and their traditions.

San Phra Phum and San Chao Thi: How the Two Shrines Differ

The san phra phum and san chao thi are two common Thai spirit house types. People often distinguish them by the spirit honored, the shrine’s shape, and how high it stands. These are familiar patterns, though local beliefs and family customs can change the details.

The raised, single-pillar san phra phum

A san phra phum is commonly built like a small pavilion, temple, or palace on one pillar. The pillar raises it above the ground, often making it the taller shrine when two types stand together. Decorative details vary, but the single support is a useful visual clue.

This shrine is associated with Phra Phum, a guardian spirit believed to protect the land or property. People who follow the custom may provide the spirit with a dedicated place and make offerings to ask for protection and well-being. The shrine honors a guardian connected with the site, rather than serving as a general place of worship.

The house-shaped san chao thi

A san chao thi usually resembles a small Thai house on four pillars. Its house-like design and lower position often distinguish it from the taller, single-pillar san phra phum. The name san ta yai, meaning the shrine of grandfather and grandmother, is also used in some communities.

The shrine may be associated with local land spirits, ancestors, or people who lived on the property before its current occupants. However, the names and meanings aren’t identical everywhere. In some families, ta yai refers to protective grandfather and grandmother figures; elsewhere, people describe the shrine more broadly as a home for the spirits of the place. Descriptions of common Thai spirit house forms offer one account of the usual structural differences.

Why some places have both

Some homes and businesses keep both shrines nearby because people regard them as having different roles. The san phra phum honors the property’s guardian, while the san chao thi may acknowledge local spirits or earlier residents. When they stand together, the san phra phum is often placed higher than the san chao thi.

That arrangement is common, but it isn’t a requirement for every site. A household may have one shrine, both, or follow another local practice. So, use the number of pillars and relative height as helpful clues, not fixed rules. The meaning depends on the family and community that maintain the shrine.

How Spirit Houses Are Chosen, Placed, and Cared For

Setting up a spirit house involves more than choosing a design. Property owners consider the site, local custom, and the kind of care they can maintain. Practices differ, so advice that fits one household may not apply to another.

Who selects and installs a spirit house

The homeowner or business owner typically arranges the shrine and takes responsibility for its upkeep. Some people also consult a Brahman ritual specialist, monk, astrologer, or another trusted practitioner. Depending on local practice, that person may advise on the shrine’s form, choose an auspicious date, and lead a blessing or installation rite. Accounts of Thai spirit house customs describe how timing and ritual guidance can factor into installation.

Owners may weigh practical needs alongside spiritual advice. A shop, for example, needs a spot where the shrine won’t obstruct customers or daily work. Families may consider the yard, the building’s entrance, and how easy it will be to keep the area clean. The choice of practitioner and ceremony varies, and not every owner follows the same process.

Common placement advice, and why it varies

A spirit house usually sits outdoors in a visible, cared-for place, often on a raised platform or pillar. Owners may consider the building’s layout, nearby walls or structures, and the flow of everyday activity around the site. They also want a position where offerings can be placed and the shrine can be maintained without disturbance.

Advice about direction, height, shadows, and distance from a building is common, but it isn’t followed identically across Thailand. One practitioner may recommend a particular orientation or auspicious date, while another household may rely on a different local custom. Treat these recommendations as tradition-specific guidance, not universal requirements. The most suitable location depends on the property and the people responsible for the shrine.

Offerings and everyday acts of respect

Offerings show care for the shrine and the spirit associated with the place. People may leave clean water, fruit, food, flowers, incense, or candles. Red soda is also commonly seen, though the choice of offering can depend on family custom, availability, and occasion.

Some owners make offerings every day, while others tend the shrine less often. Either way, keeping the area tidy is a practical part of care. People may replace wilted flowers, remove old food, and refresh water so the shrine remains clean and orderly. There isn’t one schedule that everyone follows, so a visitor should avoid moving offerings or handling shrine items without permission.

What Visitors Should Know About Spirit House Etiquette

Spirit houses are part of living local customs, but not every Thai person or household observes them in the same way. As a visitor, you don’t need to make an offering or join a prayer. A quiet, respectful approach is enough, whether you spot a shrine beside a shop or in a private courtyard.

Look, but do not touch or move anything

Treat a spirit house as someone else’s religious space. Don’t touch or rearrange offerings, even if food or drinks look untouched, and never take anything from the shrine. Flowers, incense, water, and other items have been placed there for a reason.

Also avoid leaning on the shrine, climbing onto its platform, or setting your bag, drink, or camera on it. These small gestures can disturb the space and may cause offense. If the shrine stands on private property, such as a home, hotel, or business, ask the owner or staff before approaching. They can tell you where to stand and whether the area is open to visitors.

When you’re exploring local communities, follow the same care around homes and sacred places. This guide to visiting Chiang Rai villages respectfully offers useful advice about asking permission and respecting private spaces.

Be considerate when taking photos or witnessing a ritual

A shrine in a public area may be visible, but that doesn’t automatically make every photo appropriate. In a private setting, ask the owner or staff before taking pictures. If someone is praying or making an offering, step back, keep your voice low, and wait until they finish. Don’t interrupt, use flash, or ask them to pose.

If the host invites you to observe, follow their lead. You can watch quietly without copying a gesture or joining a ritual; no one should expect you to take part. For broader guidance on photographing religious settings, the BBC’s religious tourism etiquette advice recommends asking permission before taking pictures.

Above all, let the people who care for the shrine set the boundaries. A moment of patience helps you show respect without assuming that every family follows the same customs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Spirit house customs vary between families and locations, so a practice you see at one shrine may not apply to another. These answers clarify common questions while leaving room for local traditions.

Are spirit houses Buddhist temples?

No. Spirit houses are shrines for spirits associated with a property, not temples where Buddhist worshippers gather for services. Their customs can exist alongside Buddhist practice and other Thai beliefs, much as Buddhist and Brahmin traditions overlap in Loy Krathong.

Do all Thai homes have a spirit house?

No, and you shouldn’t assume a household follows this custom just because it is common in some places. Whether a home has a shrine depends on the family, the location, and personal or inherited customs. Some households maintain one, while others don’t.

Why is red soda sometimes left at a shrine?

Red soda, often strawberry-flavored, is a familiar modern offering at some spirit houses. People give different explanations for its use, and offerings vary by household; it isn’t required at every shrine. Red soda offerings at Thai spirit houses are one example of a practice that has become widely recognizable.

Can a spirit house be moved or removed?

Owners often seek guidance before moving or removing a spirit house because they may treat the change as a ritual matter, not just a construction task. They might consult a trusted religious or ritual specialist about how to proceed. If you’re visiting, don’t move the shrine or its offerings yourself.

What should I do if I pass a spirit house?

You don’t need to pray, leave an offering, or perform any ritual. Simply give the shrine and its offerings room, and follow any instructions from the property owner or staff. If you’re unsure whether you may approach or take a photo, ask first.