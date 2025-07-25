Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Death Ruled Suicide By Medical Examiner

NEW YORK – The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Thursday that Anne Burrell’s death on June 17, 2025, at her Brooklyn home was a suicide, caused by acute intoxication from a combination of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.

The 55-year-old chef, known for her no-nonsense approach and culinary mentorship, leaves behind a legacy that reshaped food television.

According to an internal police document obtained by The New York Times, Anne Burrell was found unconscious and unresponsive in her shower, surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills.

The medical examiner’s findings, which cited the lethal mix of alcohol and prescription medications, have sent shockwaves through the Food Network community and beyond. A spokesperson for Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, said the family declined to comment, asking for privacy during this time of grief.

A Culinary Star’s Journey

Anne Burrell’s journey to stardom began in Cazenovia, New York, where her love for cooking was sparked by her mother’s home-cooked meals and the legendary Julia Child. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 1996, Burrell honed her craft in Italy at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, immersing herself in the art of Italian cuisine.

Returning to the U.S. in 1998, she worked under culinary titans like Lidia Bastianich at Felidia and led the kitchen at Savoy in SoHo, where her Mediterranean-inspired dishes cooked over an open wood fire earned her acclaim.

Burrell’s television career took off in 2005 as a sous-chef to Mario Batali on Iron Chef America. Her bold personality and culinary prowess quickly caught the network’s eye, leading to her Emmy-nominated show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons from 2008 to 2012.

She became a Food Network staple, appearing on Chopped, Food Network Star, Chef Wanted, and, most recently, House of Knives in 2025. But it was her 27 seasons as co-host of Worst Cooks in America that cemented her as a fan favourite, transforming culinary novices into confident cooks with her tough-love mentorship and signature laugh.

Her final season of Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible, co-hosted with chef Gabe Bertaccini, is set to premiere on July 28, 2025, at 9 p.m. on Food Network. “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent,” the network said in a statement. “She always shared the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

A Troubling Pattern in the Culinary World

Burrell’s death marks another heartbreaking loss in the culinary community, echoing the suicide of Anthony Bourdain in 2018.

Bourdain, the celebrated chef, author, and host of Parts Unknown, took his life at 61, leaving the food world grappling with the pressures of fame and the mental health challenges often hidden behind the glamour of culinary stardom.

Similarly, chef Carl Ruiz, who appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, passed away in 2019 at 44, though his death was attributed to cardiovascular disease.

The culinary industry, with its high-stakes environment and relentless demands, can take a toll on even the brightest stars. Burrell’s sudden exit from Worst Cooks in America earlier this year, with no explanation from the network, sparked speculation among fans.

Some pointed to recent tensions, while others noted her enthusiasm for new ventures, including her debut in improv comedy at Second City New York the night before her death.

“She was excited about whatever it was she was working on,” chef Andrew Zimmern said at the Aspen Food & Wine Festival, where he delivered a tearful tribute to Burrell, calling her a “brash, bold, loud New Yorker” with a “tremendous capacity for love.”

Colleagues and fans have flooded social media with tributes, celebrating Burrell’s impact. Tyler Florence, her longtime Worst Cooks co-host, wrote on Instagram, “Anne had a collage of star tattoos on her arm. She said she loved the night sky.

Anne Burrell’s Philanthropy

There’s a new star in the sky tonight.” Bobby Flay, who introduced Burrell to Maine Coon cats, shared a poignant memory, while Aarti Sequeira recalled Burrell’s tough but caring mentorship: “She thought enough of you to tell you the truth without watering it down.”

Beyond television, Burrell was a philanthropist, serving on the Garden of Dreams Foundation Advisory Board and as a celebrity ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

She authored two best-selling cookbooks, Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen, and briefly ran Phil & Anne’s Good Time Lounge in Brooklyn. “Cooking is in my soul,” she wrote in 2013. “If the shows and all the celebrity stuff disappeared tomorrow, I’d go right back into the kitchen and pick up my wooden spoon.”

Ann Burrell’s death underscores the urgent need for mental health support in the culinary world. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach a trained crisis counsellor 24/7, or visit 988lifeline.org.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in 2021; his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene; her sister, Jane, and Jane’s children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas; and her brother, Ben.

Her warmth, spirit, and culinary legacy will continue to inspire. As Food Network prepares to air her final season, fans will undoubtedly cherish the chance to see Anne Burrell’s light shine one last time.

