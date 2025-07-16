Customer Gets Maggot Supprise at Famous Chiang Mai BBQ Restaurant

CHIANG MAI – A popular Japanese BBQ restaurant in Chiang Mai faced a wave of criticism after a customer’s visit took a disturbing turn. In a video shared on a well-known Facebook page, a diner revealed their unpleasant experience.

While enjoying their meal, they lifted a foil cup filled with garlic soaking in sesame oil and discovered it was crawling with (Maggots) fly larvae.

The customer’s post described the scene in detail. They said they had already eaten most of the garlic and only noticed the larvae when they picked up the foil cup to place it on the grill. The shock led them to immediately call for the bill.

They paid the full amount without asking for a discount, but showed the evidence to the staff and asked them to check the kitchen for similar problems. They kept their voice low to avoid alarming other diners.

The restaurant manager apologized several times, rushed to the kitchen with the cup and showed the kitchen team what had happened. After leaving the restaurant, the customer spoke with their companion, expressing how unsettled they felt and questioning the kitchen’s hygiene standards.

The experience left them unsure about returning, even though they had long been fans of the place.

The story quickly spread online, with many people sharing their own opinions and concerns about food safety and cleanliness in restaurants. Some commenters said they could easily guess which place it was, since it’s a well-known spot among locals and tourists.

When reporters contacted the restaurant, staff confirmed that the incident happened. They declined to give any more details but said that the customer had already received an apology and that the problem was resolved privately on the day it happened. They also promised to improve kitchen standards to prevent future issues.

This incident serves as a reminder to restaurants about the importance of food safety and customers about staying alert to what they eat.

Related Chiang Mai News: