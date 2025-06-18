Food Network Star Anne Burrell Dies at 55, Leaving a Legacy of Culinary Passion and Joy

BROOKLYN, NY – Anne Burrell, the vibrant chef and television personality whose spiky platinum hair and infectious energy made her a beloved figure on the Food Network, died on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at her home in Brooklyn, New York. She was 55.

The cause of death was not disclosed, but her family and representatives confirmed the news in statements that underscored her profound impact on the culinary world and beyond.

Anne Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in October 2021, and his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene; her sister, Jane Burrell-Uzcategui, and Jane’s children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas; and her brother, Ben. In a heartfelt statement, her family described her as “a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered.

Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, Burrell’s passion for cooking was ignited early, inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and the legendary Julia Child on television.

Anne Burrell honed her skills in Italian cuisine

After earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and Communications from Canisius College in Buffalo in 1991, she pursued her culinary calling at the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1996 with an Associate in Occupational Studies.

Her education continued at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners in Asti, Italy, where she honed her skills in Italian cuisine, a cornerstone of her career.

Anne Burrell’s professional journey began in Manhattan’s culinary scene, where she worked as a sous chef at Felidia, owned by Lidia Bastianich, and later at Savoy in SoHo. Her talent and tenacity led her to become the executive chef at Centro Vinoteca in New York’s West Village in 2007.

She also taught at the Institute of Culinary Education, sharing her expertise with aspiring chefs. In 2017, she opened Phil & Anne’s Good Time Lounge in Brooklyn, though the restaurant closed a year later.

Her television career skyrocketed in 2005 when she joined the Food Network as a sous chef for Mario Batali on Iron Chef America.

Her dynamic presence and culinary prowess quickly made her a fan favourite, leading to her show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons from 2008 to 2012 and earned two Daytime Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Lifestyle/Culinary Host.

Anne Burrell became a household name as the longtime host of Worst Cooks in America, guiding amateur cooks through a “culinary boot camp” with her no-nonsense yet joyful approach.

Dedicated philanthropist

She hosted 27 seasons of the show, which Food Network hailed as one of its most successful series, though she was notably absent from Season 28 in 2025, prompting speculation among fans.

Anne Burrell’s television credits also included appearances on Chopped, Food Network Star, Chef Wanted, and The Best Thing I Ever Ate. In 2025, she competed on House of Knives, a new Food Network series, where she showcased her competitive spirit.

“The new show is so fun. It was really great to be actually competing and cooking again,” she said on NBC’s TODAY in April 2025.

A prolific author, Anne Burrell penned two bestselling cookbooks: Cook Like a Rock Star (2011), a New York Times bestseller, and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire & Empower (2013). Her collaborator, Suzanne Lenzer, recalled Burrell’s strong opinions, including her aversion to black pepper, except in traditional dishes like pasta carbonara. “She had a strong voice,” Lenzer said.

Beyond the kitchen, Burrell was a dedicated philanthropist, serving on the advisory board of the Garden of Dreams Foundation, as a celebrity ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and as a member of City Harvest’s Food Council. Her commitment to these causes reflected her belief in food’s power to bring joy and community.

Fans and colleagues flooded social media with tributes, reflecting Burrell’s profound influence. On X, @drnik46 wrote, “Anne Burrell dead at 55?? I can’t believe it. I absolutely loved Worst Cooks in America. She taught so many people.” @leighlew3 added, “I’m literally in disbelief. As someone obsessed with Food Network, I always enjoyed her so much. 55 is far too young.”

Marriage to Stuart Claxton

Chef Robert Irvine, her co-star on Worst Cooks, shared, “Anne wasn’t just a fiery chef. She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered. Our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect.” The Food Network posted, “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

Anne Burrell’s personal life was marked by her joyful marriage to Stuart Claxton, a Univision marketing executive she met on Bumble in 2018. “I love being married,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s the being together all the time, but it’s also the adventure together.”

Her friendship with Food Network stars like Rachael Ray, who served as a bridesmaid at her wedding, and Alex Guarnaschelli underscored her warmth and camaraderie.

Anne Burrell’s philosophy was simple yet profound: “I truly in my heart feel that your food knows how you’re feeling when you cook it, and it reacts accordingly,” she told Tasting Table in April 2025. Her legacy endures in the countless home cooks she inspired, the dishes she crafted with love, and the laughter she brought to kitchens worldwide.

