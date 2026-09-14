Armed Robber Steals 3.5 Million Baht in Gold

BANGKOK – A lone gunman in a black hoodie robbed a gold shop in Pathum Thani province. The bold thief quickly walked away with heavy gold jewelry worth over 3.5 million baht. He completed the entire armed robbery in just under two minutes on a quiet evening.

The shocking crime took place at the Bangkok Golds shop in the Sam Khok district. Local police officers received an urgent alarm signal from the store at exactly 5:58 p.m. Officers immediately rushed to the scene to investigate the frightening incident and help the staff.

Key Takeaways

A suspect in a black hoodie robbed a Pathum Thani gold shop in under two minutes.

The thief stole 52 baht-weight of gold jewelry, valued at over 3.5 million Thai baht.

Local police are currently reviewing security footage to track down the calm and collected suspect.

Frightened store employees later told the police that the suspect walked into the shop very calmly. He suddenly pulled out a small handgun and ordered the terrified staff to get down. The bold robber did not shout or make a big scene during the tense moment.

Instead, he spoke softly with a clear central Thai accent to avoid drawing extra attention. He pointed his loaded gun at one worker and firmly ordered her to stand up. He then forced the scared employee to hand over the heaviest gold necklaces on display.

The thief grabbed 52 baht-weight of pure gold in total before leaving the small shop. This massive haul included several large gold chains, weighing between four and ten baht each. After securing all the precious items, he safely tucked his gun away and walked outside.

Police Search for the Fleeing Suspect

Security cameras inside the store captured the entire robbery from start to finish very clearly. The footage shows the man entering at 5:56 p.m. and leaving calmly at 5:58 p.m. He never even tried to run away from the crime scene after stealing the gold.

According to police, investigators are working extremely hard to catch the thief. They are carefully reviewing cameras along the local streets to see where he went next. The suspect walked toward the gold shop from a nearby village just before the crime.

After the fast robbery, he walked right back in the exact same direction he came from. Police officers do not yet know if he used a car or motorcycle to escape. The Sam Khok police team is now questioning witnesses to gather more clues about him.

Local business owners are naturally feeling worried after this remarkably quick and quiet armed robbery. The local police have promised to increase daily patrols around gold shops in the surrounding area. They want to ensure that shop workers feel completely safe while doing their daily jobs.

Authorities are kindly asking the general public for any helpful information about the unknown suspect. Anyone who saw a man in a black hoodie near the shop should contact the police. Bringing this calm and dangerous criminal to justice remains their absolute top priority right now.

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