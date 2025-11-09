SET Index 2025: Thailand Stocks to Watch for Big Gains

BANGKOK– Thailand’s stock market stands at a crossroads in 2025. The SET Index has weathered foreign outflows, tariff threats, and political jitters. Yet, veterans see promise. Tourism surges. Government spending ramps up. Tech listings loom.

With the index hovering around 1,313 points as of early November, analysts forecast a year-end push toward 1,500. This volatile year offers gains for the prepared trader. We track the highs. We spotlight tech IPOs and dividend anchors. Strategies follow, drawn from financial heavyweights.

Thailand’s economy grows modestly. Projections peg GDP at 2.7% for the year. That’s up from 1.9% in 2024. Tourism drives it. Foreign arrivals hit 36 million, a 28% jump. Expect 40 million by year-end. Hotels fill. Retail buzzes. The government budgets pour in 960 billion baht ($27.7 billion) for infrastructure.

Challenges persist. US reciprocal tariffs under President Trump sting exports. They threaten 3% of GDP. Foreign funds sold 68.9 billion baht in Q1 alone. Household debt weighs heavily. Inflation stays tame at 0.7% in Q1. The Bank of Thailand cut rates to 1.75% in April. This eases borrowing. It bolsters stocks.

The SET reflects this mix. It dipped 6.1% in January to 1,314 points. By April, it skidded to 1,088. Recovery hints emerged in Q3. October saw the closing at 1,323. November holds at 1,313. Forward P/E sits at 14.6 times, above Asia’s 12.5 average. But yields shine at 3.3%. Low volatility draws inflows if the Fed eases further.

Kasikorn Research eyes 1,300-1,350 by Q2 end. ING sees sideways trading unless stimulus kicks in. The bull case: Tariff relief and China stimulus lift to 1,500. Bear: Deeper outflows drag to 1,000. Trade wisely.

Tech IPOs: The Next Wave of SET Listings

Tech beckons. Thailand pushes incentives for high-tech floats. The Board of Investment teams with the SET. Targets: Electronic parts makers. EV producers. Data centres. Digital transformation fuels it. Firms tap capital for growth.

Listings are slow overall. Only three on mai by April. Bangkok Asset Intergroup eyes mai debut soon. Broader pipeline thins amid global IPO chill from tariffs. Yet tech bucks the trend. Expect EV and AI plays. Total IPO funds: $2.86 billion projected. Down 9% from 2024, but selective.

Watch these. Advanced Info Service (ADVANC) expands data centres. It pairs with IPO newcomers. Costs fall. Dividends hold steady. New listings could add 10-15% pops on debut, per historicals. Risk: Overvaluation in hype. Vet governance.

Dividends anchor portfolios. The SET High Dividend 30 Index yields 5.58% over three years. Sixteen stocks top 5% consistently. In low-rate times, they beat bonds.

Top picks: Regional Container Lines (RCL) at 7-8% yield. Shipping booms with trade. Thai Oil (TOP), 6.5%, rides energy recovery. Banpu (BANPU), coal-to-renewables shift, yields 6%. Tisco Financial (TISCO), banking staple, 5.5%. Land & Houses (LH), property rebound, 5%.

IPOs with Strong Backers

Others shine: Sansiri (SIRI), Supalai (SPALI) in real estate. Tipco Asphalt (TASCO) in infrastructure. Thanachart Capital (TCAP), finance, steady payouts. PTT Exploration (PTTEP), oil explorer, 5.2%. These beat the SET’s 3.14% historical average.

Krungsri Capital flags 11 high-yielders for Q1 gains. AP Thailand (AP) at 5.7%. LH at 4.9%. They rose 1.47% in Q1 over a decade. Buy pre-ex-dividend. Sell on strength.

Financial elders advise caution. Diversify. Target 60% domestic plays: Tourism, retail, construction. Trim autos, energy, petrochemicals. Airports of Thailand (AOT) tops the lists. 40 million visitors fuel it. Bangkok Dusit Medical (BDMS) taps ageing demographics, medical tourism. CP All (CPALL) rides the stimulus spending.

For tech: Allocate 20%. Chase IPOs with strong backers. Monitor US-China talks. Dividends get 20%. Rotate into SETHD trackers. Use stops at supports: 1,295 now, 1,260 in September.

Volatility spikes on Fed news, tariffs. Hedge with bonds or gold. Long-term: Thailand’s 2.9% GDP path supports 10-15% SET returns. Patience pays. The market rewards the vigilant.

