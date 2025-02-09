Finance

China to Boost Capital Markets With Greater Support for Tech Firms

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
china boost capital markets
China announced 18 measures in an action plan for the capital market

China’s securities regulator has pledged to increase financial support for technology firms in artificial intelligence (AI) and aerospace sectors. The focus will be on aiding companies that have achieved significant advancements in core technologies, including assistance with stock market listings.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) introduced 18 measures as part of a plan to boost the capital market in five areas: tech finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance.

The plan includes issuing real estate investment trusts (REITs) for new infrastructure projects such as AI, data centres, smart cities, and industrial parks focused on tech innovation. It also aims to support the digital upgrade of traditional infrastructure.

The action plan highlights efforts to expand green financial product offerings, improve access to inclusive finance, and develop diversified pension financial products. According to CSRC spokesperson Zhou Xiaozhou, it also emphasizes building systems to foster innovation, strengthen the adaptability of capital markets, and improve resource allocation to aid China’s modernization efforts.

China’s stock markets saw gains on Friday. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.01% to 3,303.67 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.75% to 10,576 points.

The ChiNext Index, which tracks growth enterprises, increased by 2.53% to close at 2,174.35 points. The combined turnover for the two major indices grew to 1.96 trillion yuan ($273.37 billion), up from 1.55 trillion yuan the previous day. Stocks in the electronic information and medical equipment sectors led the rally.

Goldman Sachs has projected a 14% year-on-year gain for the MSCI China Index by the end of 2025, with potential gains reaching up to 28%. A recent note highlighted that technology advancements, such as the launch of AI models like DeepSeek R1, demonstrate the competitiveness of Chinese tech companies.

These developments will narrow the valuation gap between the top US and Chinese tech and semiconductor stocks.

A Yun, deputy general manager at Schroders Fund Management, noted that Chinese equity valuations remain attractive. He also pointed to stable economic fundamentals and growth potential for Chinese assets in global investment portfolios.

China is increasing efforts to attract long-term investments into the capital market to enhance stability and investor confidence. On January 22, financial authorities presented a plan to encourage medium- and long-term funds to support stock performance.

Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund, told the Global Times that increased policy support will help rebuild investor confidence and drive more household savings into the capital market, which will, he said, bring additional funds into the system.

By early 2025, sectors like AI and humanoid robots have become key drivers in the A-share market. Yang suggested that the market could outperform many investors’ expectations in the coming years.

Related News:

Expert Says US Government DeepSeek Ban Won’t Stop China Tech

 

 

You Might Also Like

Thai Commerce Minister Calls For More Trade With China

DeepSeek Training Sessions Flourish in China After Successful Launch

China Investigates U.S. Semiconductor Subsidies Over Market Harm

Pakistan Requests China to Reschedule $3.4 Billion Debt to Bridge IMF Funding Gap

Foreign Tourist Flock to China’s “Ice City” in Heilongjiang Province

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Police Search for the Identity of Woman Found Dead in Suitcase Police Search for the Identity of Woman Found Dead in Suitcase

Soi Dog

Trending News

Police Search for the Identity of Woman Found Dead in Suitcase
Police Search for the Identity of Woman Found Dead in Suitcase
Crime
Chiangrai United Vs Muangthong United
Chiangrai United Falls Short Loosing to Muangthong United 2-1
Sports
Chiang Rai Petro
Chiang Rai Governor Bans Petrol Stations from Filling Fuel Containers
Chiang Rai News
Modi's BJP Wins Historic Victory in Delhi, Ends AAP's 12-Year Rule
Modi’s BJP Wins Historic Victory in Delhi, Ends AAP’s 12-Year Rule
News Asia

u7buy

Download Our App