Police Search for the Identity of Woman Found Dead in Suitcase

Police in Rayong province are seeking the family of a woman whose body was discovered in a suitcase floating in a pond near a golf course in Ban Chang district last Friday. Emergency responders and police were called to the scene after locals reported a strong smell from the bag.

One resident mentioned spotting the suitcase in the water on January 29th but didn’t think much of it then and didn’t notify authorities.

When officers opened the suitcase, they found the body of a blonde woman, estimated to be around 30 years old. Investigators believe she had been dead for about five days. Along with the body, two 10kg iron weights were found inside, likely intended to keep the bag underwater.

Pol Maj-Gen Pumin Singhasut, the Rayong provincial police commander, suspects the woman was killed at another location, placed in the suitcase, and dumped in the pond to hide the crime.

He shared that over 100 officers have been assigned to the case. Although reports of seven missing persons were reviewed, none matched the woman’s description. Investigators are now urgently examining four other cases.

Police have contacted neighbouring Rayong and Chon Buri stations to review missing person reports filed in the past week. One report from Nong Kham sub-district police station in Chon Buri is being investigated further, and the complainant will be asked to identify the body.

Authorities also reviewed CCTV footage around the pond to determine how the suitcase ended there. Anyone with a missing relative matching the woman’s description is urged to contact Ban Chang Police Station.

Pol Maj-Gen Pumin also said that this case marks the second incident in six months where a murdered woman was found inside a similar suitcase.

In September, an unidentified woman’s body was discovered in a suitcase floating in the Mekong River near a pier in That Phanom district, Nakhon Phanom province.

The victim was believed to be about 40 years old and 160 cm tall, had long hair, and was dressed in a light blue short-sleeved T-shirt and jeans. Her body had been placed inside a plastic bag before being packed into the suitcase.

According to police, her face appeared to have been struck with a blunt object, though the rest of her body showed no visible injuries or signs of being tied. A large rock, roughly 30 cm by 30 cm, was added to the bag to weigh the suitcase in the water.

She had no identification or documents on her, and it was estimated that she had been dead for at least five days before being found.

Investigators suspect the woman was killed elsewhere, and her body was later disposed of in the river.

