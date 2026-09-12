Bank of Thailand Deploys AI to Audit 3,600 Lenders

BANGKOK – The Bank of Thailand is taking a bold step to protect everyday borrowers from unfair loans. In a massive regulatory shift, the central bank will use artificial intelligence to audit 3,600 lenders. This digital crackdown targets hidden fees and sky-high interest rates that can reach a punishing 35%. The sweeping review covers 24 different business sectors, sending a clear message against predatory lending.

For years, many consumers have fallen into deep debt because of confusing terms and hidden charges. The rapid growth of non-bank lenders, including buy now, pay later services, complicates this issue. By bringing these 3,600 providers under stricter supervision, authorities want to bring fairness to lending. Artificial intelligence will serve as the heavy lifter in spotting unfair practices across millions of transactions.

Key Takeaways

The central bank is using AI to audit 3,600 non-bank lenders across 24 different financial sectors.

Regulators are specifically targeting hidden charges and extreme interest rates that climb up to 35%.

The move aims to protect consumers from debt traps, especially within the booming buy now, pay later market.

Exposing Hidden Fees With Smart Technology

Tracking the daily operations of thousands of lenders is nearly impossible for human auditors to do alone. That is exactly why the central bank is turning to modern computing technology for much-needed help. Smart AI tools can quickly scan massive amounts of data to find illegal fees and unfair terms. This software will flag any business that tries to squeeze extra money from unsuspecting everyday borrowers.

The main goal of this project is to protect ordinary people in a fast-moving digital economy. Some lenders have been charging interest rates up to 35%, quietly burying the details in fine print. These extreme rates often target the most vulnerable borrowers who urgently need quick access to cash. The new AI systems will bring these hidden numbers into the light, forcing lenders to be honest.

This crackdown reaches far beyond traditional personal loans and standard credit cards issued by major banks. The central bank is watching 24 unique categories, including nano-finance, vehicle title loans, and digital credit. Each of these sectors operates differently, requiring a flexible but tough regulatory approach to keep things fair. As a result, the Bank of Thailand is creating specific rules tailored to each financial provider.

Setting New Rules for Non-Bank Lenders

Before this change, many of these 3,600 non-bank entities operated with very little government oversight. This lack of rules allowed some businesses to profit heavily at the expense of regular Thai citizens. Under the new framework, these lenders will face mandatory licensing and regular digital audits by regulators. If a company fails to meet the new consumer protection standards, it will simply lose its license.

The rapid rise of “buy now, pay later” apps is a major reason for this regulatory shift. These popular services offer easy credit, but they can quickly lead to severe financial trouble for users. Regulators plan to introduce a dedicated lending license by the fourth quarter of the 2026 calendar year. This timeline gives businesses a clear window to clean up their practices before the strict rules apply.

Authorities are currently finalizing the draft regulations and preparing to gather public feedback from the community. They want to make sure the new rules protect consumers without destroying helpful credit options for everyone. The central bank understands that many people rely on these non-bank loans for emergency funds or business. Therefore, the ultimate goal is to create a safe, fair, and highly transparent borrowing environment for everyone.

Building a Fairer Financial Future

Thailand currently faces high levels of household debt, which puts a heavy strain on the national economy. By eliminating hidden fees and capping extreme interest rates, regulators hope to ease this severe financial pressure. When people spend less money on unfair debt payments, they can invest more in their families. This AI-driven audit is a crucial step toward creating long-term economic stability for the whole country.

In the end, this sweeping change is about holding financial businesses fully accountable for their daily actions. Lenders will no longer be able to hide behind complicated contracts or massive volumes of digital data. The Bank of Thailand is using cutting-edge technology to ensure that the rules apply fairly to everyone. Borrowers can finally look forward to a future where taking out a loan is safe and transparent.

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