UAE Crypto & Virtual Asset Law Updates: What Businesses Must Understand in 2026

The UAE still strives to become a worldwide center of digital innovation, blockchain technology, and digital assets. As regulations change and oversight frameworks become increasingly powerful, companies in the crypto sector will need to keep up to be compliant.

This UAE Crypto Law Update illuminates the recent regulatory changes, licensing criteria, and compliance needs that define the digital asset environment in the Emirates. Click here to find more information.

The Regulatory Framework of Crypto in the UAE

The UAE lacks a single authority on crypto regulations. Rather, it is a matter of jurisdiction:

The crypto assets in the mainland UAE are regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Dubai created the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to control virtual asset activity in the Emirate of Dubai (except DIFC).

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulates digital assets through its Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) regulates some of the activities of digital assets under its financial services regime.

Such a multi-regulatory framework implies that before companies embark on crypto-related operations, they have to be mindful of which authority they are subject to.

VARA Regulation UAE: Dubai Specialized Framework

Among the most prominent changes that have been introduced during recent years, there has been the introduction of the VARA regulation UAE under Dubai Law No. 4 of 2022.

Under VARA, a general licensing regime was introduced that encompassed:

Virtual asset exchanges

Broker-dealers

Custody providers

Advisory services

Banking and finance systems

Virtual asset management and investment solutions

A virtual asset activity company in Dubai should be licensed under VARA before operation. Failure to comply may lead to imposition of fines, suspension, or loss of business operations.

Recent changes have been based on:

Improved consumer protection

Tougher marketing and promotion regulations

The reporting of compliance on a mandatory basis

Effective separation of customer funds

These developments support the vision of Dubai to create a safe and transparent virtual assets environment.

Mainland UAE and SCA Oversight

The mainland has the Securities and Commodities Authority that controls crypto assets under its crypto asset activities regulatory framework.

The SCA framework requires:

Cryptocurrency asset service provider licensing

Minimum capital requirements

Strong Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) procedures

Cybersecurity systems and risk management

The companies are also required to adhere to the customer due diligence and monitoring of transactions as stipulated by the UAE federal laws on AML.

The regulatory trend shows that the crypto businesses are not any different than traditional financial institutions in compliance expectations.

DIFC Digital Asset Regulations and ADGM

ADGM was among the earliest jurisdictions worldwide to roll out a wholesome crypto asset regulatory framework.

Under ADGM rules:

Cryptocurrency exchanges are subject to prudential standards

The custodians are required to maintain the security of assets

Companies need to show resilience in their operations

Equally, DIFC has established a digital assets regime to investment tokens and some virtual asset services under its financial free zone.

The clarity and the well-organized approach to regulation persist in attracting global fintech and blockchain firms to these financial free zones.

Key Regulatory Disclosures Analysis of Crypto Businesses

Companies within this sector are required to focus on:

1. Licensing & Regulatory Approval

Any crypto or virtual asset activity is not authorized without permission of the corresponding authority ( VARA, SCA, ADGM, or DIFC).

2. AML & KYC Obligations

Companies should introduce effective Know Your Customer (KYC) policies and continuous transaction monitoring.

3. Marketing Restrictions

UAE regulation VARA added stricter provisions to crypto advertising, such as disclosure and the ban of deceitful statements.

4. Corporate Governance Controls

Companies have to show internal compliance policies, board oversight systems, and risk management systems.

5. Consumer Asset Protection

Most jurisdictions have mandatory segregation of client funds and secure custody arrangements.

What This Implies for the Real Estate and Investment Sectors

As more real estate assets are tokenized and online investment systems are developed in the area, regulatory clarity is paramount.

Property developers, asset managers and PropTech platforms seeking blockchain integration need to consider:

The status of token offerings as subject to the securities laws

The need to have a virtual asset license

Application of AML and investor verification

Not evaluating regulatory exposure prior to initiating digital efforts may pose a massive legal risk.

Conclusion

The UAE is still consolidating as a controlled and innovation-welcoming digital asset centre. This growth, however, comes with an increase in compliance expectations.

This new UAE Crypto Law Update highlights the need to comprehend the VARA regulation UAE, the federal oversight regulations, and the free zone systems before market entry.

Regulatory awareness is the key to surviving digital transformation, especially in real estate, asset management, and PropTech. At Moores Rowland UAE, we are giving businesses the smart, connected solutions they need to be able to facilitate the governance process, transparency, and facilitate compliance with the new regulatory landscape.

1. Does the UAE legalize cryptocurrency?

Yes, but it is regulated. A business should seek the right licenses issued by the concerned authority.

2. What is the VARA regulation UAE?

VARA is a virtual Assets Regulatory Authority of Dubai that issues licenses and regulates the activities of virtual assets in Dubai.

3. Is AML compliance necessary in the UAE for crypto companies?

Yes. The federal law requires compliance with AML and CTF.

4. Is it possible to tokenize real estate in the UAE?

Yes, though it might need regulatory approval based on the structure and whether the token is a security.

5. What would occur if a crypto business ran without a license?

Governments can penalize, shut down, and withdraw trade licenses.