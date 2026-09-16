Buying a Condo Off-Plan in Thailand: Key Risks

Last Updated on September 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Buying a condo off-plan in Thailand can be appealing because launch prices may be lower, payment plans can spread the cost, and you may get first choice of views, floors, and layouts. The trade-off is that you’re paying for a property that doesn’t exist yet, so the final result depends on the developer’s finances, construction schedule, contract, and ability to deliver what was promised.

The risks go beyond a late handover. Legal ownership may become an issue if foreign quota is unavailable at transfer, while developer failure, changing costs, construction delays, and weak resale demand can affect both your finances and your exit options. If you’re a foreign buyer, review the foreign condo ownership rules in Thailand before treating a sales agent’s assurances as confirmation.

This guide focuses on the practical risks of buying off-plan and the checks you should complete before signing, paying a deposit, or committing to the full purchase.

Key Takeaways

An off-plan condo may offer a lower launch price, but construction delays, developer failure, and changing costs can put your deposit and completion plans at risk.

Foreign freehold ownership depends on the building’s 49% quota , measured by saleable floor area and checked again at transfer, not only when you sign.

, measured by saleable floor area and checked again at transfer, not only when you sign. Confirm quota, payment schedules, refund rights, delay penalties, and material-change clauses in writing before paying.

Review Thailand’s foreign condo ownership rules and verify the documents needed for transfer, including foreign-currency remittance evidence.

Research the developer, inspect progress, budget for transfer costs, and assess resale demand before committing.

Buying a Condo Off-Plan in Thailand: The Risks You Need to Check

An off-plan purchase means you sign a contract and pay before construction and final condominium registration are complete. A low launch price doesn’t remove project, contract, or market risk. Thai and foreign buyers face many of the same problems, while foreigners also need to protect their 49% quota position and foreign-currency remittance records.

The Project May Be Delayed, Changed, or Never Completed

Permit problems, financing shortages, contractor failure, labor shortages, rising material costs, or weak demand can push a project behind schedule. A short delay may disrupt your move-in date, but a long delay can affect mortgage approval, rental plans, visa arrangements, and the money you need for other expenses.

The developer may also change the unit or project after launch. Check whether the contract allows changes to the floor area, layout, view, fixtures, finishes, lobby, parking, pool, or other promised facilities. A model room shows an intention, not necessarily the final specification.

Before signing, review these points in writing:

The firm completion and transfer date.

The permitted grace period and force majeure clause.

Daily delay compensation and how you claim it.

Your cancellation and refund rights if the delay becomes serious.

The size tolerance and process for handling material changes.

A delay clause that only gives the developer extra time may leave you paying rent, loan costs, and installments without a clear exit.

The Developer’s Sales Promise Is Not the Same as Legal Protection

Brochures, rental projections, model rooms, and verbal assurances can influence your decision, but they may not protect you in a dispute. Require every important promise to appear in the sale agreement or an attached specification schedule. That includes furniture, appliances, facilities, views, floor area, completion dates, and any rental-management program.

A promised rental return also depends on occupancy, operating costs, management terms, and local demand. It shouldn’t be treated as guaranteed income unless the contract clearly says who pays and under what conditions. Reports of Thai off-plan property fraud risks show why buyers should verify claims independently.

Check the developer’s company status, land rights, permits, past projects, delivery record, defect history, debt, and legal disputes. A completed showroom proves little if earlier projects faced delayed transfers or unresolved defects. Foreign buyers should also confirm the unit’s available quota and remittance requirements before assuming freehold registration will be possible. For general background, review this legal guide to Thai condo ownership.

Foreign Ownership and Title Transfer Risks Can Block Freehold Ownership

Foreign buyers can generally own a Thai condominium unit freehold in their own name, but only while the project stays within the 49% foreign ownership limit. The limit is measured by total saleable floor area, not by the number of units, and the Land Office checks it when ownership transfers.

Why the 49% Foreign Quota Matters at the Time of Transfer

Quota availability must be confirmed for the specific project and unit. A salesperson’s statement that “foreign quota is available” is not enough. As of 2026, the Land Office may refuse registration if your transfer would push foreign-owned saleable space above 49%.

An off-plan buyer could sign while quota appears available, then face a problem years later if more foreign buyers purchase units before completion. A reservation or sales agreement does not guarantee final freehold registration. Request written confirmation from the condominium’s juristic person, and ask your lawyer to verify the position with the relevant Land Office.

Your contract should also state what happens if freehold transfer becomes impossible. It should address cancellation, repayment of deposits and installments, compensation, and whether the developer must offer another unit. Possible outcomes include accepting leasehold, choosing another project, or waiting for a foreign-owned unit to be resold. These options are not equal substitutes for the freehold purchase you originally planned.

For more background, review this explanation of Thailand’s 49% foreign condo quota.

Freehold Versus Leasehold When the Quota Is Full

Freehold gives you registered title to the unit and may attract stronger resale demand. However, it depends on available quota, proper condominium registration, and successful Land Office transfer.

Leasehold may remain available after the foreign quota fills, but it gives you a time-limited interest rather than permanent ownership. The usual residential lease term remains limited to 30 years under the current framework. Renewal promises may be written into a contract, but future renewal is not the same as holding a permanent title. Resale value can also be weaker because buyers assess the remaining lease term.

If leasehold becomes the proposed solution, obtain independent legal advice before signing. Review registration, renewal wording, assignment rights, subleasing, fees, and what happens when the term ends. You can also review Thai lease registration considerations before accepting a substitute structure.

Title Deed, Condominium Registration, and Transfer Problems

A finished building can still have transfer problems. Check that the project is properly registered as a condominium, the unit identification matches the contract, the title is free from undisclosed encumbrances, and approved plans match the delivered unit.

Before handover, confirm the developer can transfer ownership and ask for the required document list. Keep bank records and proof of international remittances, since foreign-currency evidence may be required for registration. A lawyer should review the final title documents before you release the last payment.

Your Money Is Exposed Before Handover, So Check the Payment Structure

Off-plan payments often begin long before you receive a title deed. That means your money may fund construction while the developer still controls it. Before signing, review the payment schedule, refund process, closing costs, and financing plan as one connected risk.

Deposits, Escrow, and Refund Risk

The word escrow alone proves very little. Ask who the escrow agent is, whose name appears on the account, which funds are protected, and what conditions release the money. You also need a written process for recovering your payments if the project is canceled, abandoned, or cannot legally transfer.

Thailand’s ordinary off-plan condo market generally does not provide a mandatory government-backed escrow system. Payments may therefore go directly into the developer’s operating cash flow. If construction stalls, recovering your deposit could depend on the contract and the developer’s remaining assets.

Try to link each installment to a documented construction milestone, such as structural completion or certified progress. Avoid unusually large early payments unless your lawyer explains the protection you receive. The contract should also state:

The refund deadline after cancellation.

Whether interest or another remedy applies to late repayment.

How you give notice and file a dispute.

Whether you can suspend payments after a serious delay.

Taxes, Transfer Fees, and Other Costs Can Change the Real Price

Model the full cost before you sign. Your budget may need to include:

The transfer fee, commonly 2% of the appraised value or declared price, whichever is higher.

Specific business tax, stamp duty, and withholding tax, depending on the transaction.

Legal fees, mortgage registration fees, and bank charges.

Common-area fees and the sinking fund contribution.

Utilities, furnishing, rental management, and insurance costs.

The contract should state who pays each item. A 50/50 transfer-fee split is common, but it is negotiable, not automatic. Current rates and temporary concessions can also change, so review the Thailand transfer fee guide and confirm the final figures with the Land Office or a qualified lawyer.

Mortgage Approval and Cash Flow Can Fail Before Completion

A payment plan at booking does not guarantee mortgage approval at handover. Interest rates may rise, the lender may value the finished unit below its contract price, or stricter rules may reduce the loan available to a foreign buyer. Exchange-rate changes can also increase the baht cost of your installments.

Obtain realistic preapproval and ask whether the lender already accepts the project. Stress-test the monthly payment, keep a reserve for delays and fees, and plan for the final balance without assuming a loan will cover it. Review these Thailand mortgage options for foreigners before treating projected rental income or resale gains as part of your funding plan.

Delays, Defects, Rental Claims, and Resale Demand Affect the Investment

An off-plan condo can look attractive on paper yet perform poorly after completion. Late delivery, construction problems, weak rental demand, and falling resale prices can all reduce the unit’s usefulness and value. Before relying on projected returns, compare the development with completed condos and test every promise against realistic market conditions.

Late Handover and Poor Construction Can Reduce the Value

A few cosmetic snags, such as paint marks, loose cabinet handles, or minor tile damage, are usually manageable. Serious defects require a different response. Water leaks, structural movement, faulty wiring, plumbing failures, elevator problems, poor security, and incomplete common facilities can make the unit difficult to occupy or rent.

Arrange an independent inspection before accepting the unit. Your inspector should compare the finished property with the contract, approved plans, and specification schedule. Keep photographs and written records, then submit defects through the formal handover process. Guidance on defective property handover claims also emphasizes making written requests for repairs.

Before signing, confirm the defect liability period, which defects it covers, the developer’s repair duties, response times, and the procedure for a second inspection. Also check whether common-area problems fall under the developer’s responsibility or the condominium juristic person.

A late handover creates costs even when the finished unit is acceptable. You may continue paying rent, storage charges, travel expenses, financing costs, and currency-conversion losses while waiting for transfer. If your rental plan depends on immediate occupancy, every delayed month can reduce the expected return.

Rental Yield and Guaranteed Returns May Be Overstated

Marketing projections may assume high occupancy, rising rents, and favorable tourism conditions. Those assumptions can fail because of seasonal demand, nearby competing projects, weak management, poor access, or unattractive building rules. In ordinary condos, projected income based on nightly rentals is especially fragile because stays under 30 days can require hotel licensing.

If a developer offers a guaranteed rental return, check:

Who pays the return, the developer, hotel brand, or operator?

How long does the guarantee last?

Does payment begin only after handover?

Is it covered by a separate, enforceable contract?

What happens if the project or operator cannot pay?

Compare the forecast with completed properties in the same area and review Thailand’s 2026 condo price and demand outlook. A guarantee cannot replace evidence of genuine tenant demand.

Resale May Be Harder Than the Sales Pitch Suggests

Your finances may change before completion, forcing a sale before you planned. Resale demand can weaken if the project is delayed, the market becomes oversupplied, or buyers dislike the unit’s floor, view, layout, or position near noisy facilities.

Foreign quota saturation can also shrink the buyer pool. Compare the project with completed condos nearby, using actual transaction prices rather than asking prices. Then deduct agent commissions, taxes, transfer costs, remaining installments, and financing charges. A launch discount only helps if buyers later value the completed unit at a higher price.

How to Reduce the Risks Before You Sign an Off-Plan Condo Contract

A careful buying process should follow the project timeline, not the sales agent’s urgency. Complete each check before moving to the next stage, and have an independent Thai property lawyer review the deal before you sign or pay more than a small, clearly refundable reservation amount.

1. Before You Reserve the Unit

Start by checking the developer’s legal identity through Thailand’s Department of Business Development. Confirm the registered company name, directors, financial position, completed projects, delivery history, and record of handling defects. The company selling the unit should be the same entity named in the contract, or the agreement should clearly explain each party’s responsibility.

Next, request the land title, building permit, applicable environmental or planning approvals, and evidence of condominium registration or the developer’s lawful path to registration. Compare every document with the brochure, price list, floor plan, and model-room promises. For foreign buyers, ask for current written confirmation of available foreign quota. Thai condo ownership rules provide useful background, but they don’t replace a project-specific check.

2. Before You Sign

Give your lawyer the complete contract, schedules, specifications, payment plan, and promotional material. The lawyer should not be selected only by the developer, broker, or sales agency. Ask them to confirm the exact unit, floor area, price, completion date, permitted changes, delay compensation, defect repairs, cancellation rights, refund deadline, taxes, fees, assignment terms, and dispute process.

The agreement should also explain what happens if the developer changes ownership, becomes insolvent, loses its permits, or cannot transfer foreign freehold title. Never sign blank pages, missing schedules, or clauses allowing broad changes without a clear remedy.

3. During Construction

Pay only into the account named in the contract. Keep receipts, bank records, emails, messages, and revised documents in one file. Release installments only when agreed milestones are supported by inspection reports, photographs, or other reliable evidence.

Maintain a reserve for delays, repairs, exchange-rate changes, transfer costs, and unexpected fees. If construction falls behind or the project changes materially, ask your lawyer whether you can suspend payment or exercise a contractual cancellation right.

4. Before Handover and Transfer

Arrange an independent inspection before accepting the unit. Confirm that defects are repaired, common facilities are complete, and the final unit matches the contract. Before releasing the balance, verify foreign quota status, title readiness, condominium documents, remittance evidence, and the developer’s corporate documents.

Obtain a final statement showing every tax, fee, common-area charge, sinking fund contribution, and outstanding balance. If documents remain unavailable or the promised transfer route is uncertain, pausing the purchase may protect you better than hoping the problem disappears. Also review this Thai property due diligence guide before making the final commitment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Buying a condo off-plan in Thailand involves more than comparing prices and floor plans. These answers address practical questions that often remain after reviewing the main risks.

Can a foreigner buy an off-plan condo in Thailand?

Yes, a foreigner can generally sign an agreement to buy an off-plan condominium. However, the contract alone doesn’t guarantee freehold title. At transfer, the project must be legally registered, foreign quota must remain available, and you must provide qualifying funds and documents, including acceptable evidence of foreign-currency remittance. Review the foreign condominium ownership rules before treating a reservation as proof of ownership.

What happens if the foreign quota is full when the condo is finished?

The Land Office may refuse to register the unit as foreign freehold if the transfer would exceed the statutory limit. You may then need to pursue a contract remedy, consider a properly reviewed leasehold arrangement, transfer the contract or unit to an eligible buyer, or seek another lawful solution. Each option can affect your timing, costs, and resale prospects.

Is buying off-plan cheaper than buying a completed condo?

Launch prices and staged payments can look attractive, but the headline price isn’t the full cost. Financing, delays, defects, transfer fees, furnishing, currency changes, and lower-than-expected resale value can reduce the apparent saving. Compare the risk-adjusted cost with completed condos in the same area, using actual selling prices rather than only developer forecasts.

Can I get my deposit back if the developer cancels the project?

That depends on the contract, the reason for cancellation, the developer’s financial position, and the legal remedies available. Before paying, check the refund triggers, notice requirements, repayment deadline, and any compensation clause. Recovering money can become difficult after a developer becomes insolvent, even when the contract appears to support a refund.

Should I use the lawyer recommended by the developer?

An independent lawyer is usually safer because your interests may differ from the developer’s. Your lawyer should review the land and project documents, foreign quota position, payment structure, contract remedies, taxes, and transfer process. They should also explain whether the proposed leasehold or freehold route matches your actual ownership goal.

What documents should I keep as a foreign condo buyer?

Keep the signed contract and schedules, receipts, bank transfer records, foreign-exchange evidence, quota confirmation, passport copies, developer correspondence, inspection reports, and handover documents. These records can help prove payment, support title transfer, and strengthen your position if the project changes or a dispute arises. Foreign buyers should preserve bank evidence that identifies the buyer and condominium purchase purpose.