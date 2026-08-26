US Surpasses China in Gas-Fired Power Capacity to Fuel AI Data Center Boom

TEXAS – For the first time in decades, the United States is rapidly outbuilding China in gas-fired power capacity. This massive shift is largely driven by the explosive energy demands of new artificial intelligence data centers. Across the country, developers are rushing to build fossil fuel plants to keep the tech sector running smoothly. The race to power AI is fundamentally reshaping global energy dynamics today.

In the first half of 2026, gas-fired capacity in development across the US surged by 50%. The national pipeline has now reached a staggering 378 gigawatts of total planned power. Consequently, the US is actively building twice as much gas-fired capacity as its global economic rival, China. This marks a stunning reversal of long-standing historical trends in global energy infrastructure.

Key Takeaways

The US is now building double the amount of gas-fired power capacity as China to feed AI growth.

American gas power capacity in development jumped by 50% to reach 378 gigawatts in early 2026.

Nearly 189 gigawatts of this new planned capacity is designed specifically to power data centers.

The AI Energy Rush Drives a Historic Gas Boom

Data centers require massive amounts of constant electricity to run complex artificial intelligence models. To meet this urgent need, tech giants are increasingly turning to natural gas as a reliable power source. Wind and solar power are clean, but they are often too intermittent for continuous data center operations. Gas plants offer a faster, more stable solution when grid connections for renewables are delayed.

While China often places its data centers in regions with abundant solar and hydropower, the US takes a different approach. State policies in China strongly promote renewable generation to reduce overall energy dependency. In contrast, American developers are leaning heavily into the country’s vast natural gas resources to ensure rapid growth. This strategy guarantees stability, but it comes with a steep environmental cost for the future.

The sheer scale of this new fossil fuel buildout is unprecedented in recent American history. According to a recent analysis reported by The Guardian, roughly 189 gigawatts of the new gas capacity in development is tied directly to data centers. That staggering figure is nearly double the amount planned for data centers just last year.

Texas Takes the Lead in Powering the Tech Industry

Texas has quickly become the absolute epicenter of this nationwide gas power expansion. The state currently accounts for almost one-third of the entire American project pipeline. Developers are flocking to Texas because of its business-friendly regulatory environment and unique independent power grid. It is the perfect landscape for rapidly scaling up energy-intensive tech operations.

The numbers coming out of the Lone Star State are truly staggering for the energy sector. Texas currently has 122 gigawatts of gas-fired power capacity actively in development. This represents a massive 51% increase in planned projects over just the last six months. No other region in the world is proposing new gas power plants at this blistering pace.

A vast majority of these new Texas plants are being built with a single purpose in mind. Nearly two-thirds of the in-development capacity in the state is planned exclusively to power data centers. This localized boom reflects the state’s eager appetite to meet the energy-hungry demands of major tech companies. Texas is betting big that AI will remain a permanent fixture of the economy.

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Threaten Future Growth

Despite the frenzy of new proposals, the gas power boom faces several very significant hurdles. Gas turbines are the most critical and expensive components required to build a modern power plant. Currently, surging global demand for these turbines has vastly outpaced the available manufacturing supply. Developers are now facing massive backlogs that stretch well into the year 2030.

To avoid these long delays, many project managers are adopting entirely new construction strategies. They are increasingly abandoning traditional gas turbines in favor of reciprocating engines and smaller aeroderivative units. These alternative engines are smaller and less efficient, but they can be manufactured and installed much faster. In fact, engine capacity in development for data centers more than tripled in just six months.

However, the true, final scale of this massive gas buildout remains highly uncertain today. Over two-thirds of gas-fired capacity in development globally does not have a named equipment manufacturer yet. Furthermore, nearly one-quarter of the projects earmarked for data centers lack a confirmed start year. It is incredibly difficult to know which proposed plants will actually get built in the end.

Environmental Concerns and Stranded Asset Risks

This massive expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure has raised serious alarm bells among climate experts. If all these planned projects are completed, the existing US gas fleet would grow by roughly two-thirds. This historic buildout is estimated to cost well over $647 billion in total capital investments. The environmental impact of burning that much natural gas would be absolutely devastating for climate goals.

Environmentalists warn that this growth threatens to lock in high levels of planet-heating emissions for decades. The United States is essentially doubling down on gas power at the direct expense of the energy transition. This rapid deployment completely undermines recent federal pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. Furthermore, there are major financial risks associated with overbuilding this type of permanent infrastructure.

There is a very real danger of creating massive stranded assets across the country. If the predicted demand for AI services fails to materialize, these expensive power plants will become redundant. For now, the race to power the future has fundamentally reshaped the American energy landscape. The United States has firmly reclaimed the lead in fossil fuel development, placing technological dominance above environmental sustainability.

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