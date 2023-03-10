The Ultimate Guide To The 2023 Oscars: Everything You Need To Know

(CTN NEWS) – The film industry hopes to move over “the slap” of last year’s celebration as Hollywood prepares for the 95th Academy Awards, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the lead nomination.

Here is everything you require for this year’s 2023 Oscars: the dates, locations, and scandals.

When And Where Are The 2023 Oscars Taking Place?

The Oscars will be in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12. The award ceremony will start at 8 p.m. EST and will broadcast live on ABC.

How Can You Watch the 2023 Oscars?

With a Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, or Fubo TV subscription, you can stream the broadcast. These services provide brief free trials for some of them.

You can watch the episode on ABC.com and the ABC app by verifying your provider.

Who’s Hosting The 2023 Oscars?

Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back! Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/qdFZYFeE2r — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 7, 2022

This will be Jimmy Kimmel’s third time hosting and his first time since 2018. Moreover, that was the final Oscars with a solo host. After Kimmel’s final appearance, the show was without a host.

The previous year, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall shared hosting duties.

Kimmel made his modest argument for why he should receive the position in a “Top Gun: Maverick”-inspired advertisement for this year’s program, adding that he can’t get slapped because “I cry a lot.”

Who’s Nominated For The 2023 Oscars?

The following ten motion pictures are vying for best picture:

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everyone Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Triangle of Sorrow,” and “Women Talking.”

Who’s Presenting?

Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, and Sigourney Weaver are some of the presenters.

They join an ensemble that had already been revealed, which also included Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, and Donnie Yen.

Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, and John Travolta are among the third wave of actors that were revealed on Thursday.

What Should You Expect From The 2023 Oscars Ceremony?

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the winners of all categories will be revealed live on the presentation.

(Last year, some categories were recorded during a pre-show, infuriating academy members.)

Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” which was written by Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravaani.

Nevertheless, nominee Lady Gaga will not perform “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” live. Producers of the concert revealed on Monday that Lenny Kravitz would perform the “In Memoriam” number.

Who Are The Favorites?

The independent sci-fi hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert has received a record-breaking 11 nominations.

The dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” about Irish friends breaking up is just behind it with nine nominations, matching the amount received by Netflix’s World War I film “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

For best actress Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) might have a tiny advantage over Cate Blanchett (“Tár”).

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) are in the running for best actor, making the decision more difficult.

Although Jamie Lee Curtis’ victory at the Screen Actors Guild Awards may have thrown a wrench into the supporting actress category, Angela Bassett and Ke Huy Quan are the front-runners in the supporting categories for their roles in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” respectively.

The Daniels may now be the front-runners for best director, but Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) may win his third Oscar.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is expected to earn a sizable sum of money, according to AP Film Journalists Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle.

WHAT HAS RAISED DISCUSSION THIS YEAR?

The controversy surrounding Andrea Riseborough’s unexpected nomination for the best actress has garnered the most attention this year, aside from the customary snubs and surprises.

Many A-list celebrities supported Riseborough’s performance, earning her a nomination for the underrated drama “To Leslie,” set in Texas.

Some people believed that the omission of Viola Davis (“Woman King”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) as best actress nominees was evidence of racial prejudice in the movie business.

The academy initiated an investigation on the well-known grassroots movement for Riseborough but did not discover any justification for withdrawing her nomination.

WHAT ELSE ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SEEK?

One of this year’s short film candidates should start laughing just by hearing the title read aloud. At 90 years old, John Williams (“The Fabelmans”) is the oldest candidate for the best score.

No women were nominated for best director this year, which was a historic first after Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) won the award back-to-back.

Moreover, don’t anticipate seeing Will Smith any time soon at the Oscars. Smith was prohibited from attending the celebration for ten years by the film academy after punching Chris Rock at last year’s awards show.

Rock ultimately got back at Smith in a live Netflix special on Saturday with a ferocious stand-up routine about the incident.

