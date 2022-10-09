A tribute To Loretta Lynn, a trailblazer For Women

(CTN News) – If you have never listened to Patsy Cline or Loretta Lynn, you have done yourself a disservice. Not only their voices, but also their words.

It wasn’t easy for a woman to break into country music a few decades ago. There are still some who don’t like it. People have remembered Loretta Lynn,in their own special ways in the days following her passing at 90.

She’s been called courageous, inspirational, and brave. Maybe they don’t realize how true their words are.

In my younger days, when I loved music and played any instrument I could get my hands on (and still do), Patsy and Loretta Lynn, were idols to me. They took a lot of courage and bravery to do what they did within the country music world.

During one of her appearances on the Grand Ole Opry, Patsy Cline became the first woman to wear pants onstage. It may seem insignificant, but it is not.

A woman no longer had to choose between her career and her family thanks to Patsy. Both were accomplished by her. The legacy she left behind lived on even after her tragic death in a plane crash at the age of 30.

It didn’t take Patsy long for Loretta to notice Patsy.

Growing up, and from watching Ken Burns Country Music a few years ago, I heard Patsy and Loretta first crossed paths after the former was in a car wreck.

She sang one of her songs on a Nashville radio show. From her hospital bed, she heard the tribute. That’s it.

Loretta Lynn, looked up to Patsy – in her career, in her family. She became an icon and trailblazer who inspired countless women to speak their truths.

Loretta told the truth.

Originally from Kentucky, she moved to Washington state, where she achieved chart success with “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl.” She landed in Nashville, where she took the industry by storm.

The genuineness and honesty with which she conducted herself even after she became famous earned her a lot of respect from others.

She sang about her upbringing: “I was born a coal miner’s daughter, in a cabin on a hill in Butcher Hollow…”

As she sang in her groundbreaking song, “The Pill,” “But all I’ve seen of this old world is a bed and a doctor’s bill; I’m tearin’ down your brooder house, because now I’ve got the pill.”

She sang about never settling for less than you deserve. “Well one of these nights you’ll come home, and find it’s coming home to you; You see what you’ve done, and what’s good for one, is good for two.”

Never settle for less than you’re worth – that’s what she taught me. Growing up, I listened to her voice through a staticky radio or my parents’ stereo system. It wasn’t just me.

Charley Crockett said, “You have no equal, Loretta Lynn.”

Margo Price said, “I can’t repay you.”. “Thanks for paving the way.”. “I love you forever.”

Also, I chimed in. Maybe Loretta Lynn, smiled when she read my words, if she’s reading all the amazing things people have said about her in heaven. “To one of my biggest inspirations: as long as I live, you’ll live too.”. Thanks for empowering women like me.”

