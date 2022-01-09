Entertainment
The Boys Season 3 Will Premiere on Amazon This June
Vought News Network broadcast revealed that The Boys will return on Amazon on June 3 – almost two years after the show’s last broadcast.
Afterward, the remaining five episodes will be released every Friday. ‘Herogasm’ will be the fifth episode of this season and is likely to be controversial.
Seth Rogen said at Comic-Con: At Home back in July 2020: “Because this show has fans, and you all watch it, they have decided to renew it. Thank God.
Find out about upcoming cast additions, costume reveals, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content before season three airs on Prime.
The Boys season 3 release date: When will it air?
On February 24, 2021, filming for the third season started, and the third season was officially wrapped up on September 17, 2021.
In September 2020, the second season was released on Prime Video, and the episodes were released in a dribble until the big finale on October 9. The show’s debut season premiered – in its entirety – on the streaming platform on July 26, 2019.
Seasons one and two were aired around nine months after the end of filming, despite the differences. That would indicate a summer ’22 release. So what’s the good news? Season three is scheduled for release on June 3, 2022, as announced on January 7.
The Boys season 3 Cast
- Karl Urban as Billy Butcher
- Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell
- Tomer Capon as Frenchie
- Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk
- Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko
- Antony Starr as Homelander
- Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve
- Erin Moriarty as Starlight/Annie
- Jessie Usher as A-Train
- Chace Crawford as the Deep
- Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir
- Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess
- Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic
- Nick Weschler as Blue Hawk
- Sean Patrick Flannery as Gun Powder
- Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar
Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 3?
Despite the lack of a trailer, the show’s thinly veiled FOX News parody, Vought News Network, has been streaming fake commercials, fake news stories, and updates on YouTube through their Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman series. In a previous update, Supersonic was mentioned as appearing in Season 3. Keep checking back for more teasers.
Additionally, when the Season 3 release date was announced on Jan. 7, Prime Video shared a brief, first-look teaser that shows what looks like a fraught photo op at Vought for Starlight and Homelander-along with an equally intriguing caption: “Payback’s coming June 3rd.” Heads will explode.
Payback’s coming June 3rd, and it ain’t gonna be pretty. Heads will explode, and not in the figurative kinda way. pic.twitter.com/fl1COOOphJ
— The Boys (@TheBoysTV) January 7, 2022
