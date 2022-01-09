The Boys Season 3 Will Premiere on Amazon This June

Vought News Network broadcast revealed that The Boys will return on Amazon on June 3 – almost two years after the show’s last broadcast.

Afterward, the remaining five episodes will be released every Friday. ‘Herogasm’ will be the fifth episode of this season and is likely to be controversial.

Seth Rogen said at Comic-Con: At Home back in July 2020: “Because this show has fans, and you all watch it, they have decided to renew it. Thank God.

Find out about upcoming cast additions, costume reveals, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content before season three airs on Prime.

The Boys season 3 release date: When will it air?

On February 24, 2021, filming for the third season started, and the third season was officially wrapped up on September 17, 2021.

In September 2020, the second season was released on Prime Video, and the episodes were released in a dribble until the big finale on October 9. The show’s debut season premiered – in its entirety – on the streaming platform on July 26, 2019.

Seasons one and two were aired around nine months after the end of filming, despite the differences. That would indicate a summer ’22 release. So what’s the good news? Season three is scheduled for release on June 3, 2022, as announced on January 7.

The Boys season 3 Cast

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Tomer Capon as Frenchie

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Antony Starr as Homelander

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Erin Moriarty as Starlight/Annie

Jessie Usher as A-Train

Chace Crawford as the Deep

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess

Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic

Nick Weschler as Blue Hawk

Sean Patrick Flannery as Gun Powder

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 3?

Despite the lack of a trailer, the show’s thinly veiled FOX News parody, Vought News Network, has been streaming fake commercials, fake news stories, and updates on YouTube through their Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman series. In a previous update, Supersonic was mentioned as appearing in Season 3. Keep checking back for more teasers.

Additionally, when the Season 3 release date was announced on Jan. 7, Prime Video shared a brief, first-look teaser that shows what looks like a fraught photo op at Vought for Starlight and Homelander-along with an equally intriguing caption: “Payback’s coming June 3rd.” Heads will explode.

Payback’s coming June 3rd, and it ain’t gonna be pretty. Heads will explode, and not in the figurative kinda way. pic.twitter.com/fl1COOOphJ — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) January 7, 2022

