NDMA Warns of June Extreme Heatwave in Sindh and Punjab

(CTN News) – On Thursday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a heatwave advisory for June, warning inhabitants of Sindh and Punjab.

In Sindh, the Umarkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, and Sanghar districts are predicted to suffer scorching heat, raising the mercury to dangerous levels. Similarly, the districts of Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur in Punjab are expected to feel the heavy grip of the heatwave.

According to the weather forecast, thunderstorms and dusty winds will accompany the heatwave in the country’s upper regions. From tomorrow until June 5, scattered light rain is expected in the northern districts, bringing some relief from the generally dry weather.

Light showers are forecast in Chitral, Dir, Bunir, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, Mansehra, and Abbottabad. Additionally, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are expected to have mild rain, wind, and thunder during this time.

The NDMA has encouraged people to take the proper steps to avoid heat-related ailments. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight, and taking necessary precautions are strongly advised. Farmers and outdoor laborers should schedule their tasks during cooler times of the day to avoid heat exhaustion.

Authorities have been ordered to remain cautious and to ensure that medical institutions are ready to receive an inflow of heatstroke cases. Emergency services are on high alert to respond to any events caused by the severe weather conditions.

ORIGINAL STORY: Heatwave Engulfs Pakistan Temperatures Hit 52 Degrees Celsius

According to the meteorological office, temperatures in Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh surpassed 52 degrees Celsius (125.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest reading of the summer and close to the country’s record high during a prolonged heatwave.

Extreme temperatures in Asia over the last month were most certainly exacerbated by human-caused climate change, according to an international team of scientists.