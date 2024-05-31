Connect with us

NDMA Warns of June Extreme Heatwave in Sindh and Punjab
(CTN News) – On Thursday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a heatwave advisory for June, warning inhabitants of Sindh and Punjab.

In Sindh, the Umarkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, and Sanghar districts are predicted to suffer scorching heat, raising the mercury to dangerous levels. Similarly, the districts of Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur in Punjab are expected to feel the heavy grip of the heatwave.

According to the weather forecast, thunderstorms and dusty winds will accompany the heatwave in the country’s upper regions. From tomorrow until June 5, scattered light rain is expected in the northern districts, bringing some relief from the generally dry weather.

Light showers are forecast in Chitral, Dir, Bunir, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, Mansehra, and Abbottabad. Additionally, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are expected to have mild rain, wind, and thunder during this time.

The NDMA has encouraged people to take the proper steps to avoid heat-related ailments. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight, and taking necessary precautions are strongly advised. Farmers and outdoor laborers should schedule their tasks during cooler times of the day to avoid heat exhaustion.

Authorities have been ordered to remain cautious and to ensure that medical institutions are ready to receive an inflow of heatstroke cases. Emergency services are on high alert to respond to any events caused by the severe weather conditions.

ORIGINAL STORY: Heatwave Engulfs Pakistan Temperatures Hit 52 Degrees Celsius

Heatwave Engulfs Pakistan 2048x1365 1

According to the meteorological office, temperatures in Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh surpassed 52 degrees Celsius (125.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest reading of the summer and close to the country’s record high during a prolonged heatwave.

Extreme temperatures in Asia over the last month were most certainly exacerbated by human-caused climate change, according to an international team of scientists.

Temperatures in Mohenjo Daro, a town in Sindh known for ancient monuments dating back to the Indus Valley Civilization, which was founded in 2500 BC, have risen as high as 52.2 C (126 F) in the previous 24 hours, according to Shahid Abbas, a senior official with the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The temperature is the hottest of the summer so far, approaching the town’s and country’s records of 53.5 C (128.3 F) and 54 C (129.2 F), respectively.

Mohenjo Daro is a small town with extremely hot summers, moderate winters, and little rainfall, yet its few marketplaces, which include bakeries, tea shops, mechanics, electronic repair shops, and fruit and vegetable dealers, are generally crowded.

However, with the present heatwave, retailers are seeing absolutely no footfall.

“Customers are not visiting the restaurant due to the excessive heat. I sit idle at the restaurant with these tables and chairs and no clients,” says Wajid Ali, 32, who runs a tea stand in town.

“I take baths multiple times a day, which offers me some relief. Also, there is no power. The heat has made us feel quite nervous.”

Abdul Khaliq, 30, runs an electrical repair shop near Ali’s shop. He was working with the shop’s shutter half down to protect himself from the sun. Khaliq also complained about how the heat affected his business. Read More
