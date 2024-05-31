Connect with us

Police Complaint Against PM Modi Over Controversial Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi
News Asia

(CTN News) – National Award-winning filmmaker Luit Kumar Barman filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, May 29, over his contentious remarks about Mahatma Gandhi during an interview, describing them as “highly derogatory” and an “insult” to the Father of the Nation.

Luit Kumar Barman filed the complaint with the Hatigaon police station in Guwahati. The police, however, have stated that no FIR has been filed in connection with PM Modi’s remarks against Gandhi.

This is a highly derogatory statement that an Indian citizen cannot accept, as the director claimed in his complaint. As citizens, we cannot allow insults to Mahatma Gandhi. “No film is necessary to introduce him to the world.”

It went on to say that by equating Gandhi to a film, Narendra Modi has defamed both Gandhi and the Indian people. Therefore, I request that you take action against Narendra Modi under the appropriate portion of legislation.”

In an interview with ABP, PM Modi stated, “Across the world, Mahatma Gandhi was a great person.” Wasn’t it our obligation over the last 75 years to ensure the world knew about Mahatma Gandhi? I’m sad to say that no one knows about him. When the film ‘Mahatma’ initially came out, there was worldwide interest in who this person was.

deccanherald 2024 05 91f03e14 a4e7 49b1 8123 a1eaa10144f6 GOvQlmmWwAE6bh9

PM Modi’s remarks about Mahatma Gandhi have caused widespread uproar in public and political circles.

Farooq Abdullah, head of the National Conference (NC), described the remarks as “shocking.” He stated that the prime minister “feels shame” for praising Mahatma Gandhi, although both are from Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi also swiped at PM Modi, citing his educational background. He stated, “Only a student of ‘Entire Political Science’ would need to watch the film to know about Mahatma Gandhi.”

110584171

Congress’s Jairam Ramesh said, “I don’t know on which planet the outgoing prime minister lives where Mahatma Gandhi was not recognized globally before 1982. If anyone has ruined the Mahatma’s legacy, it is the outgoing prime minister himself. His administration has demolished Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

