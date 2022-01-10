Entertainment
Bob Saget Comedian and ‘Full House’ Star, Dies at 65
His family confirmed to CNN that Bob Saget, the comedian and actor best known for playing Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House,” has died.
Bob Saget performed at Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday night
As part of his comedy tour, Saget was in Florida. In accordance with his Twitter account, he performed in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Saturday night.
Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3
— bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022
His stand-up comedy was the opposite of his wholesome on-screen persona
As a creative professional, I have had the privilege of working continuously in radically different fields,” he wrote. “I have done some of the most family-friendly television you can imagine. On the same day, was on stage in L.A. comedy clubs and whirled off like a child about my grandma’s projectile diarrhea.”
The comedy album That’s What I’m Talkin’ About by Saget was nominated for a Grammy in 2014.
