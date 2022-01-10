Connect with us

Bob Saget Comedian and 'Full House' Star, Dies at 65
Euphoria Season 2 Watch Online Stream on HBO and HBO Max

Demi Lovato is Doing Well after Undergoing More Treatment at Home

Golden Globe Awards Will Not Be Live Streamed This Weekend

David Bowie - Iman has led the Worldwide Celebration of David Bowie's 75th Birthday

Amy Schneider Earns More Than $1 Million on 'Jeopardy!'

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Watch Online on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon

Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel are Engaged after Dating for Two Years

The Boys Season 3 Will Premiere on Amazon This June

Rooney Mara to Play Audrey Hepburn in Upcoming Biopic

Bob Saget Comedian and 'Full House' Star, Dies at 65

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Bob Saget

His family confirmed to CNN that Bob Saget, the comedian and actor best known for playing Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House,” has died.

He was 65 years old.
It is with great sadness that the Saget family confirms that Bob Saget passed away today. It was very meaningful to us that you knew how much he loved his fans, performing live, and bringing people from all walks of life together. We ask that your privacy be respected, but please join us in remembering the love and laughter Bob brought to the world.”
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes.
Investigators found no evidence of foul play or drug use in this case,” the Sheriff’s statement stated. “The deceased man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead at the scene.”
According to the Sheriff’s office, the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Bob Saget performed at Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday night

As part of his comedy tour, Saget was in Florida. In accordance with his Twitter account, he performed in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Saturday night.

As he tweeted after the show, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks, @RealTimWilkins for the opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m addicted again.”

His stand-up comedy was the opposite of his wholesome on-screen persona

Saget was also a stand-up comedian, starting at age 17, as he wrote in his 2014 memoir Dirty Daddy. The dirty jokes he told were a stark contrast to the wholesome father he played on Full House.

As a creative professional, I have had the privilege of working continuously in radically different fields,” he wrote. “I have done some of the most family-friendly television you can imagine. On the same day, was on stage in L.A. comedy clubs and whirled off like a child about my grandma’s projectile diarrhea.”

The comedy album That’s What I’m Talkin’ About by Saget was nominated for a Grammy in 2014.

