HBO Max is Starting ‘Fixer Upper’ And Other Magnolia Network Shows in September

(CTN News) – In September, HBO Max plans to begin streaming Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network line-up on the platform, including all five seasons of “Fixer Upper” from Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Magnolia Network’s “selected” titles will be added to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 30, as part of a “curated” page featuring content from the Gaineses, including “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” and “The Lost Kitchen.”

Before Discovery’s merger with WarnerMedia, the former HGTV stars launched their Magnolia linear and streaming channel with Discovery last year.

A new series, Fixer Upper: The Castle, will premiere on HBO Max on Oct. 14, along with Magnolia Network and Discovery+. The series follows the Gaines as they renovate their 100-year-old castle in Waco, Texas.

HBO Max will add Magnolia Network content over time, but Discovery+, which costs $4.99 per month with commercials compared to HBO Max’s $9.99 ad-supported plan, will also continue to offer Magnolia Network.

Warner Bros. will present its Discovery’s Discovery’s Discovery’s Q2 earnings report and presentation later today, where CEO David Zaslav & co. are expected to reveal more about HBO Max and Discovery+, which are set to be combined at some point, and the rest of the company’s plans.

The Magnolia Network first launched last July as an app inside Discovery+, and a linear channel rebranded from Discovery’s DIY Network went live in January.

Variety reported exclusively in April that Discovery would acquire WarnerMedia and rebrand as Warner Bros. After Discovery, it was decided that Magnolia Network, a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, would be overseen by HBO.

With this new structure, Magnolia president Allison Page now reports directly to HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys. A few top WarnerMedia executives remain after the mass exodus began ahead of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger’s close and has continued as Zaslav slowly unveils his new leadership team.

HBO and Bloys are heading up the lifestyle brand from the “Fixer Upper” stars, rather than Warner Bros. With the Gaineses’ origins as HGTV icons, Kathleen Finch, Discovery’s chairman and chief content officer, is a notable sign of integration between the two companies.

