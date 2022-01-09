David Bowie – Iman has led the Worldwide Celebration of David Bowie’s 75th Birthday

David Bowie would have turned 75 on Jan. 8, and his widow Iman has led the worldwide celebration. Others are wishing David Bowie a happy birthday on social media while listening to “Let’s Dance” singer’s music.

Iman posted a tribute to David Bowie on his 75th birthday

Iman Bowie carries on the legacy of Bowie, who died in 2016 after 18 months of battling cancer. On her social media, she posts pictures of Bowie or the couple together almost every day. In honor of her late husband’s 75th birthday, Iman has shared some posts to pay tribute to him. She captioned the tweet with, “Jan 8th #BowieForever.” She first posted a quote from Margaret Atwood: “I exist in two places at once, here and where you are.” She retweeted her People interview, in which she discussed her relationship with Bowie. Last but not least, Iman shared a black and white photo of herself and Bowie hugging on a beach shortly after their 1992 wedding. Bowie embraces his wife with his back turned to the camera, but we can see his big smile as he embraces her.

Fans and celebrities have also paid tribute to Bowie

As well as Iman, fans, and celebrities have paid tribute to Bowie on social media.

Lenny Kravitz posted a photo of himself and Bowie with the caption, “Happy Birthday to The Thin White Duke.” Nile Rodgers posted a photo of him with Starman with the caption, “Happy Birthday @DavidBowieReal #letsdance is my only #album w 5 charting singles.” Thanks for your #faith & #love.”

David was wished a happy birthday by Peter Frampton. I always think of you. As part of its tribute to Bowie, Prime Video shared some images from some of the singer’s films, including Labyrinth. Today would have been David Bowie’s birthday, but he has always been a gift to the world.”

Celebrities pay tribute to Bowie in the 2nd annual A Bowie Celebration live stream concert

There will be a live stream concert called “A Bowie Celebration” at 6:00 p.m. EST on Jan. 8 in honor of Bowie’s 75th birthday. There will be appearances by Gary Oldman, Ricky Gervais, Evan Rachel Wood, Simon Le Bon and John Taylor of Duran Duran, Def Leppard, Living Colour, Walk The Moon, and Jake Welsley Rogers.

Mike Garson, Bowie’s longtime keyboardist, told Rolling Stone: “It’s an honor to continue to share David Bowie’s music with the world.

There will be a very special show honoring David on what would have been his 75th birthday. The bandmates he recorded and performed with will be there, as will a great lineup of guest artists he influenced.”

RollingLiveStudios is selling tickets for the event. You can still celebrate Bowie even if you can’t watch the live stream. Check out old interviews with the singer, including one that was recently unearthed from Audacy. For a special End Session on Seattle’s 107.7 The End in September 1997, Jim Keller interviewed David Bowie.

The reason David Bowie has remained in music for so long is that he enjoys what he does. This was evident to us. He will be missed dearly.

