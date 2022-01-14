Connect with us

Adalia Rose Williams, A Social Media Star, Dies at 15
Brazen Review: Netflix's Serial Killer Thriller is Dead on Arrival

Brazen - Watch Alyssa Milano's Movie Brazen on Netflix

Wolf Like Me Drama Series: Watch 'Free' Online Streaming

'Peacemaker' Explained: Who is the White Dragon?

'Peacemaker' is Now Streaming on HBO Max - Here's How to Watch

Sundance Film Festival 2022: 7 Must-See Festival Films Stream at Home

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Engaged: See the Ring and Proposal

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announce their Engagement

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Separated after 4 Years of Marriage

Adalia Rose Williams, A Social Media Star, Dies at 15

Published

15 mins ago

on

Adalia Rose

Adalia Rose Williams, a YouTuber who suffered from Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, has died. This was her 15th birthday.

An Instagram post and a Facebook post announced that Adalia Rose Williams had died at 7 pm on January 12, 2022. Her life was anything but quiet. She touched MILLIONS of lives and left a lasting impression on everyone she knew.”

Her post continued, “She is no longer in pain and is now dancing to all the music she loves.” She wrote, “I wish this wasn’t the case, but it is.”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Adalia Rose Show (@adalia06)

All those who loved and supported her are to be thanked. In the statement, her doctors and nurses were thanked for their tireless efforts in keeping her healthy over the years.

Progeria, or Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS), is a rare, fatal, genetic condition of childhood that resembles premature aging, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD).” Approximately 400 children worldwide are affected by progeria at any one time.

Followers and  Michael Costello, a designer, offered his condolences to Williams’ family

The teen’s family received thousands of condolences from fans and followers, including designer Michael Costello, who created a pair of customized dresses for Williams on her 13th birthday in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, Costello captioned a collection of videos of the fashion-loving teen, “My heart is broken.”. Costello wrote, “Adalia touched the lives of so many. She was an angel.”.

Adalia Rose’s Followers

A big following followed her across all of her social media platforms, with over three million YouTube subscribers and over 380 thousand Instagram followers, and she had a lasting impact on all who knew her.

