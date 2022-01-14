Adalia Rose Williams, A Social Media Star, Dies at 15

Adalia Rose Williams, a YouTuber who suffered from Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, has died. This was her 15th birthday.

An Instagram post and a Facebook post announced that Adalia Rose Williams had died at 7 pm on January 12, 2022. Her life was anything but quiet. She touched MILLIONS of lives and left a lasting impression on everyone she knew.”

Her post continued, “She is no longer in pain and is now dancing to all the music she loves.” She wrote, “I wish this wasn’t the case, but it is.”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Adalia Rose Show (@adalia06)

All those who loved and supported her are to be thanked. In the statement, her doctors and nurses were thanked for their tireless efforts in keeping her healthy over the years.

Progeria, or Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS), is a rare, fatal, genetic condition of childhood that resembles premature aging, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD).” Approximately 400 children worldwide are affected by progeria at any one time.