Kathryn Kates, Actress of ‘Orange is the New Black’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ has died at 73

The actress Kathryn Kates attended the post-show after-party for the Broadway show “Significant Other” on the evening of March 2, 2017 at the Redeye Grill in New York City.
Kathyryn Kates–the famous actress who appeared in hit television shows like “Orange is the New Black” and “Seinfeld”–has passed away aged 73, her representative announced to CNN on Wednesday.
We are sad to announce that Kathryn Kates passed away peacefully on Saturday surrounded by her brother Josh, his wife Sue Ann and her sister Mallory after a long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer, stated Headline Talent Agency in a statement. Kathryn Kates was 73 years old at the time of her passing.
Kathyryn has been our client for more than ten years. We have grown closer to her over the past year, when she learned that the lung cancer that she was treated for twenty years ago had returned.
“Kathryn Kates was a woman of great courage, thoughtfulness, wisdom and love. She approached every role she ever played with the greatest sense of passion, and also conducted her daily life with a great deal of passion. We will do our best to honor her incredible legacy. The world truly lost one of the good ones.”
Earlier today, the agency posted a tribute to Kates from its verified Instagram account, with the following message: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has left us. We will cherish and cherish her memory forever as the powerful force of nature that she was. She loved this craft and had the patience to fill 10 ships. A true icon. We will miss you.”
She moved to Los Angeles from her native New York in 1974 to pursue her acting career, according to the biography she posted on her own website. There, she was one of the founding members of the Burbank Colony Theatre in Burbank, California, and had become an influential figure in the local theater scene.
A television veteran of more than three decades, Kates appeared on a number of era-defining shows during her career.
As a recurring character, she appeared with Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the sitcom “Seinfeld”, which aired in the 1990s.
In addition to starring in Netflix’s gritty series “Orange is the New Black,” and the legal drama “The Good Fight,” as well as appearing in “The Sopranos” origin film “The Many Saints of Newark,” may also be seen.