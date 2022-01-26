Kathryn Kates, Actress of ‘Orange is the New Black’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ has died at 73

The actress Kathryn Kates attended the post-show after-party for the Broadway show “Significant Other” on the evening of March 2, 2017 at the Redeye Grill in New York City.

Kathyryn Kates–the famous actress who appeared in hit television shows like “Orange is the New Black” and “Seinfeld”–has passed away aged 73, her representative announced to CNN on Wednesday.

We are sad to announce that Kathryn Kates passed away peacefully on Saturday surrounded by her brother Josh, his wife Sue Ann and her sister Mallory after a long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer, stated Headline Talent Agency in a statement. Kathryn Kates was 73 years old at the time of her passing.

Kathyryn has been our client for more than ten years. We have grown closer to her over the past year, when she learned that the lung cancer that she was treated for twenty years ago had returned.

“Kathryn Kates was a woman of great courage, thoughtfulness, wisdom and love. She approached every role she ever played with the greatest sense of passion, and also conducted her daily life with a great deal of passion. We will do our best to honor her incredible legacy. The world truly lost one of the good ones.”