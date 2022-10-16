Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Application But First, A Few Things For Applicants

(CTN News) – Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Application has been made available in beta form by the Biden administration. Borrowers can now apply. Before you do anything, here’s what you need to know.

How to apply for Student Loan Forgiveness Application

A Student Loan Forgiveness Application has been launched by the Education Department. For federal student loans that are administered by the government, this plan can forgive up to $20,000.

Check out StudentAid.gov for the application. You don’t have to use your FSA ID (your unique username and password) to sign up for StudentAid.gov. Just fill out the online form and submit it.

Borrowers have been warned about scammers by the Education Department. There’s no need to go through a third-party company to apply – you can apply directly through the official application portal.

Student Loan Forgiveness Application Process

All borrowers need to do is provide their information (name, contact info, and a little bit about themselves, like their Social Security number).

In order to qualify for student loan forgiveness under Biden’s plan, they must also certify under penalties of perjury that they earned less than $125,000 in income (or less than $250,000 if they’re married).

Visit the Education Department’s website to find out more about the one-time student loan forgiveness program. Your records should include an electronic confirmation of submission from the borrower.

It’s not necessary for borrowers to submit supporting documents. But the Education Department has to follow up with several million borrowers over the next year or so to verify their incomes. Whenever someone asks for your tax return, you should be prepared to give it.

How a ‘Beta Launch’ of Student Loan Forgiveness works

Basically, the Education Department is testing the app and improving it before it’s available more widely. The Education Department says your application will be processed (and you won’t have to resubmit it), but you won’t get any help right away.

There’s also a chance that the beta application will be unavailable temporarily due to a lot of traffic. Some users already reported problems last night. At the time of this writing, the application is indeed down.

The website says, “Thanks for visiting the Student Loan Debt Relief Application.” “We’re giving you periodic access to get ready for launch.” Thanks for your interest! Check back soon!”

