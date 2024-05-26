CHSE Odisha 12th Result Live: Check Direct Link

CHSE Odisha 12th Result Live Direct Link Highlights: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the results of the class 10 (Matric) exam around 10:30 am today. A link to the CHSE Odisha Class 12 (Plus Two) Result 2024 has been activated at orissaresults.nic.in. In addition to the official websites at chseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in, students can also check and download their CHSE Odisha Class 12 (Plus Two) result.

This year, 3,84,597 students appeared in the Class 12 examinations, which were held between February 16 and March 20. To view the results, students will need their roll number and date of birth. The Odisha Plus Two result 2024 can also be obtained via DigiLocker and SMS.

Science has a pass percentage of 86.93% this year, higher than Commerce (82.27%) and Arts (80.95%). As of class 10, Odisha has recorded an overall pass rate of 96.07%, with girls outperforming boys with a pass percentage of 96.73% and boys with a pass percentage of 95.39%.

Here is how to check the Odisha Board Class 10th results for 2024

Here is a step-by-step guide for checking Odisha Board class 10th results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the link on the homepage to download the Odisha 10th Result mark sheet.

Step 3: You will be asked to enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: You will then be able to view the Odisha 10th Results 2024 on your screen.

Step 5: Verify the information presented, and then download the provisional scorecard.

Step 6: Make a copy of the mark sheet for your records and future reference.

78.88 percent of students passed the exam in the previous year. In 2023, 3,21,508 students appeared from the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. For 2022, the pass percentages for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were 96.12 percent.

How To Check Chse Odisha Class 12 Result 2024 On Digilocker

Results can be accessed on DigiLocker by visiting results.digilocker.gov.in. Students can select their board and input their details. Once results are announced, they can instantly access them.

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 link.

Furnish the login details and click on submit.

Download your results and keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can visit the official website of CHSE Odisha for more information.