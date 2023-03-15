Biden Says Jimmy Carter Asked Him To Deliver The Eulogy

(CTN News) – On Monday, Vice President Joe Biden disclosed that former President Jimmy Carter had asked him to deliver a eulogy upon his death.

During a fundraising event for the Democratic National Committee in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., Vice President Biden made the remarks to a few dozen audience members, as he discussed the progress being made in cancer research.

Biden replied, “He asked me to give his eulogy,” before appearing to catch himself in mid-sentence and saying, “excuse me, I shouldn’t have said that.”.

As I spent time with Jimmy Carter, we found out that it was finally catching up with him. But they found a way to keep him going a lot longer than they expected, because they identified a breakthrough, and so they were able to keep him going for a lot longer than they had thought.

Throughout Carter’s life, he has suffered multiple health issues, including a bout with cancer at one point in time. Cancer was diagnosed in his liver and brain in 2015, and he soon began radiation treatment. He was declared cancer-free later that year.

During the course of the year 2019, he underwent surgery after a series of bad falls left him in need of medical attention.

Last month, the Carter Center announced that the former president had decided to initiate hospice care at his home in Plains, Ga.

A former president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, has decided to spend the remainder of his remaining days at home with his family and receive hospice care rather than additional medical intervention after a series of brief hospital stays.

Carter, at the age of 98, is the longest-living American president in history. In a statement released by the White House, Vice President Biden said he and Obama have known each other since 1976.

As a senator at the time, Biden became the first elected official outside the state of Georgia to endorse Carter as a presidential candidate that year.

It was Carter who won the election in that year. After serving as the 39th president during the turbulent late 1970’s, he lost reelection to Ronald Reagan in 1980, the next year he became the 40th president.

Carter has worked tirelessly through the decades that followed to promote democracy and health initiatives all over the world, work for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 as recognition of his work.

What does Biden believe in?

Biden has supported campaign finance reform including the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act and overturning Citizens United; the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act; the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009; student tax credits; carbon emissions cap and trade; the increased infrastructure spending.

SEE ALSO:

CPI Report Confirms That Inflation Continues To Be Sticky, Despite The Recent Decreases