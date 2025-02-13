Resonance Consultancy is excited to introduce the first Asia-Pacific’s Best Cities Report, offering the most thorough look at urban success and perception in one of the planet’s most vibrant areas. This report evaluates 100 cities using 25 important metrics relevant to locals, tourists, and investors, covering an area that makes up over a third of global economic output.

From Bangalore’s tech innovation and Kyoto’s cultural riches to Singapore’s sleek modernity and Kannur’s peaceful beaches, the Asia-Pacific Best Cities rankings highlight places excelling in wealth, quality of life, and appeal—from Auckland to Lahore.

“Asia-Pacific cities are shaping the future of urban life right before us,” said Chris Fair, President and CEO of Resonance Consultancy. “This report highlights their often-overlooked economic strength and the unique qualities that make them stand out—celebrating their people, traditions, and visionary progress that, in some ways, sets the global standard for urban development.”

Top 10 Cities in the 2025 Asia-Pacific’s Best Cities Report:

Singapore – A leading force in infrastructure, economic output, and innovation, Singapore continues to set the bar for modern city living. Tokyo, Japan – Combining culture, business, and connectivity, Tokyo excels in attractions, museums, and nightlife. Seoul, South Korea – A hub of technology and culture, Seoul blends futuristic developments with historical allure. Hong Kong—A resilient financial centre with a deep history, Hong Kong remains a favourite for business and culture. Beijing – China’s economic core drives future innovations while navigating global challenges. Bangkok, Thailand – Strengthening its position as a key city thanks to investments in high-speed rail and urban renewal. Sydney, Australia – Known for stunning beaches and vibrant business areas, Sydney attracts global talent and investment. Shanghai, China – Leading global trade and cultural innovation, thanks to being one of the busiest ports worldwide. Melbourne, Australia—Famous for its livability, cultural energy, and food scene, Melbourne maintains its international allure. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – A diverse city, KL stands out with its robust financial sector and daring urban projects.

“We’re thrilled that Singapore leads this new report, placed alongside other Asian cities known for their outstanding urban accomplishments,” said Hugh Lim, Executive Director, Centre for Liveable Cities (CLC). “Resonance’s report is a great resource for learning among Asian cities; we look forward to enhancing our partnership through CLC-Resonance collaborative events and programs.”

Introducing the Place Power™ Score

The report features Resonance’s unique Place Power™ Score, which blends economic data with urban performance and insights from over 7,000 people across nine Asia-Pacific nations. Developed with Ipsos, this innovative method provides a detailed view of what makes a city attractive to locals, visitors, and businesses.

Explore the Rankings

Discover the full rankings and insights by downloading the free 2025 Asia-Pacific’s Best Cities Report.

Explore all the Top 100 Asia-Pacific cities here.

About Resonance Consultancy

Resonance crafts strategies, brands, and campaigns that help destinations, cities, and communities reach their full potential. As experts in real estate, tourism, and economic development, Resonance merges research, strategy, branding, and communications to enhance the value and vitality of locations. Visit ResonanceCo.com for more.

About Ipsos

Ipsos ranks among the largest market research and polling firms globally, active in 90 markets with nearly 20,000 employees. Our dedicated researchers and analysts offer deep insights into the actions and motivations of people worldwide. Our 75 solutions draw from surveys, social media, and other methods. We aim to guide clients through our ever-changing world with confidence. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris. Learn more at www.ipsos.com.

About World’s Best Cities

Best Cities is home to Resonance’s exclusive ranking of the world’s top urban areas. This data is valued by the media and trusted by city leaders and is considered the most comprehensive annual city ranking. Bloomberg describes it as “the most extensive study of its kind,” identifying cities that appeal to locals, tourists, and businesspeople. Visit WorldsBestCities.com for more information.

