VFS Global Warns Thailand’s Outbound Travellers Over Visa Scams

VFS Global has warned travellers about visa scams and urged them to apply for visas as soon as possible to avoid delays caused by increased outbound travel from Thailand.

On Wednesday, the world’s leading visa outsourcing and technology services provider hosted an event in Bangkok to raise awareness among Thai travellers.

Diplomats from Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway, and Switzerland attended the event to highlight the increasing risk of visa fraud.

As visa applications for various destinations reach all-time highs, scammers capitalise on the demand by impersonating visa agents, selling fake appointments, and falsely claiming they can influence visa approvals.

Peak travel seasons cause visa application surges, resulting in long appointment wait times. This situation enables fraudsters to deceive travellers by charging fees for bogus priority bookings or promising visa approvals for a fee.

According to the event, many applicants fall victim to these scams, believing they can circumvent the official process.

Kaushik Ghosh, head of VFS Global’s Australasia region, emphasized the importance of vigilance.

“We strongly advise all travelers to apply well in advance. Delaying applications raises the risk of being duped by fraudulent entities that take advantage of last-minute urgency,” he said.

“VFS Global does not work with any third-party agents, and applicants should conduct thorough checks before making any payments.”

Embassy officials emphasized this message, warning that scammers are frequently active during peak seasons.

Christina Lehner-Telic, Consul General at the Austrian Embassy in Bangkok, advised travellers not to “trust individuals charging for appointments or promising guaranteed visas.”

About VFS Global

VFS Global facilitates visa applications by handling administrative tasks for 27 Thai governments. This includes gathering application forms, reviewing documents, and obtaining biometric data.

VFS Global, on the other hand, does not make visa approval or denial decisions; that is the responsibility of embassies and consulates.

Travellers should only apply through the VFS Global website, www.vfsglobal.com, to avoid being scammed by fraudsters who charge additional fees or make false promises.

VFS Global also warns against common mistakes such as mismatched information, incorrect photo formats, missing documents, and unverified bank statements, which can result in visa rejections.

