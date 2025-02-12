Thailand Cautioned By China’s XI Over Legalizing Casinos

Chinese President Xi Jinping has raised concerns about a proposed casino-entertainment complex in Thailand, warning that it could lead to higher crime rates. He expressed concern while meeting with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra this week in Bejing.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn said she provided President Xi with details about proposed casino projects. She explained that they would include hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues, with the casino occupying less than 10% of the space.

Gambling is strictly prohibited in mainland China and presently heavily regulated in Thailand. However, the country has dealt with illegal casinos for years.

President Xi cautioned that allowing casinos could create social issues. However, Ms Paetongtarn assured him that thorough research was underway before final approval.

This project is part of the Pheu Thai Party’s policies, first outlined in Parliament on September 12 last year. The party argues that regulating gambling could provide tax revenue, which would be used for national development projects, instead of letting illegal gambling thrive unchecked.

Paetongtarn acknowledged the presence of illegal gambling dens in Thailand, saying legalisation could help redirect their profits into the economy. She noted, “If gambling is regulated, we can collect taxes and support the country’s growth.”

On January 13, the cabinet approved a bill establishing casino entertainment complexes. The Council of State, the government’s legal advisory body, has 50 days to review the casino bill before sending it to Parliament for further debate.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, the council’s secretary-general, said adjustments to the bill are nearly complete and should be ready by early next month. Though the revised version differs from the original, key points remain unchanged. The 50-day deadline is set for March 6.

When asked how much space a casino could occupy in such complexes, Pakorn stated it should not exceed 10%. He said it’s up to the government to decide whether to hold a public referendum. The administration believes a referendum in Thailand is unnecessary since the policy was approved in Parliament and promoted during the Pheu Thai election campaign.

Despite this, a civil group has launched a petition urging a national vote in Thailand. Thanakorn Komkris, secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation, said the campaign aims to gather at least 50,000 signatures.

Previously, the foundation conducted an online survey to gauge public support for the Entertainment Complex Bill. Under the proposed legislation, operators of these complexes would need a licence valid for up to 30 years, with registration fees of 5 billion baht and an annual 1-billion-baht payment. Licences would be reviewed every five years and could be extended by 10 years after the initial term.

The bill includes strict guidelines, such as banning anyone under 20 from entering and requiring Thai citizens to pay a 5,000 baht entrance fee.

