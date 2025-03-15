United States Sanctions Thai Officials Over Uyghurs Deportation to China

The U.S. Department of State announced sanctions on Friday against Thai government officials involved in the deportation of at least 40 Uyghur Muslims to China. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the deported Uyghurs are likely to face persecution.

In a statement, the State Department reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to opposing China’s efforts to pressure other nations into forcibly returning Uyghurs and other groups. These individuals often face torture and disappearances upon their return to China, the statement said.

The sanctions seem aimed at discouraging Thailand and other countries from carrying out similar deportations.

While the U.S. has previously imposed sanctions on Thailand, such as withholding military aid after coups or targeting individuals and businesses violating sanctions on other nations, this move marks a rare instance of action against Thai government officials. The officials involved were not named in the announcement.

In February, Thailand deported the Uyghurs, who had been detained for ten years, despite warnings from UN human rights experts that they risked torture and severe harm if sent back to China. Earlier this month,

Reuters reported that Canada and the U.S. had offered to resettle 48 Uyghurs, but Thailand reportedly hesitated, fearing it would upset China.

China’s human rights abuses

Rubio announced that visa restrictions would be imposed on current and former Thai officials responsible or complicit in the forced return of the Uyghurs on February 27. According to Rubio, these restrictions could also apply to the families of those sanctioned.

Rubio called on governments worldwide to avoid returning Uyghurs and other vulnerable groups to China, pointing to China’s record of genocide and crimes against humanity toward the Uyghur population.

Thailand defended its actions, claiming they complied with laws and human rights obligations. The Thai embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comments on the sanctions.

Murray Hiebert, a regional expert with the Southeast Asia program at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, noted that this type of sanction against Thai government officials is uncommon.

He added that Thailand might try to avoid escalating tensions, particularly as U.S. President Donald Trump had been threatening tariffs on countries with large trade surpluses with the U.S.

Hiebert highlighted that Thailand’s significant trade surplus with the U.S. might already make it a target, suggesting the nation could face additional challenges if new tariffs are introduced in the coming months.

Advocacy groups like the Washington-based Campaign for Uyghurs praised Rubio and the U.S. administration for taking this action, stating it sends a strong message that those enabling China’s human rights abuses will face consequences.

Rubio, a long-time advocate for Uyghur rights, reiterated that China’s treatment of the group amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity. The U.S. first made this designation in the final days of Trump’s administration in 2021.

China denies accusations of abuse against Uyghurs and argues that its “vocational training centres” are meant to counter terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

Thai Government Says Uyghurs Safe

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has acknowledged the European Parliament’s resolution issued on Thursday. The resolution criticized Thailand for deporting Uyghurs to China and raised concerns about its lese-majeste law. The ministry stated its commitment to continuing cooperation and partnership with the European Union (EU).

On Friday, ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura reaffirmed Thailand’s stance, noting that Beijing had assured them the 40 Uyghurs recently sent back to China after years in Thai detention are safe. Thai officials plan to visit them to check on their condition.

The European Parliament accused Thai authorities of breaching international law by deporting the Uyghur refugees, exposing them to risks such as arbitrary detention, torture, and severe human rights violations. This decision was made despite offers from other countries willing to provide safe resettlement.

During more than a decade in Thai immigration detention centres, at least five Uyghurs, including children, reportedly died due to harsh and inhumane conditions.

The European Parliament called on Thailand to stop further forced deportations of refugees, asylum seekers, and political dissidents to countries where their safety is at risk. It also urged the Thai government to allow the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) full access to all Uyghur asylum seekers in custody and to provide clear updates on their situation.