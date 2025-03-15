Tornadoes Threat Moves South After Winds and Wildfires Unleashed By Storm.

(CTN News) – Tornadoes threatened the Mississippi Valley and Deep South on Saturday, following a major storm system that caused catastrophic winds, dust storms that killed people, and more than 100 wildfires across various central states.

Missouri had multiple tornadoes on Friday, representing only a small percentage of the severe storms expected to strike a region of 100 million people. Winds may exceed 80 mph (130 kph) from the Canadian border to Texas, causing blizzards in northern, cooler places and wildfires in milder, drier parts.

On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, and Texas.

According to Sgt. Cindy Barkley of the Texas Department of Public Safety, three fatal vehicle accidents occurred in Amarillo County on Friday as a result of dust storms. It is reported that thirty-eight vehicles collided.

Barkley said the visibility was “the worst I’ve ever encountered.” “We were unable to discern their collective presence until the dust settled.” Over 130 fires in Oklahoma forced the evacuation of numerous communities. The State Patrol stated that severe gusts toppled several tractor-trailers.

“This is a dire situation,” said Charles Daniel, a truck driver from western Oklahoma driving a 48-foot (14.6-meter) trailer on Interstate 40. “The environment is abundant in sand and soil.” My maximum speed is just 55 mph. Acting worries me because it could risk things.

Tornadoes and high winds are expected in Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday as the severe storm threat remains. Intense rain on Sunday may cause flash floods throughout the East Coast.

Professionals warn others that March is marked by severe storms.

According to Bill Bunting of the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Centre in Norman, Oklahoma, the storm’s scale and fury set it apart from others.

“Consequently, this is generating significant effects across an extensive region.”

The storms produced tornadoes.

On Friday, the meteorological agency reported five tornadoes in Missouri, one of which hit Saint Louis. A tornado struck a strip centre in Rolla, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Centre predicts that rapidly approaching storms can deliver baseball-sized hail and tornadoes. Straight-line winds of hurricane intensity or higher, with gusts exceeding 100 mph (160 kph), pose the greatest threat.

The National Weather Service predicted “potentially violent” tornadoes in the Tennessee Valley, Deep South, and central Gulf Coast on Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Centre predicts severe storms in Jackson, Hattiesburg, Birmingham, and Tuscaloosa. Tornadoes and strong thunderstorms were expected in the West Florida Panhandle, central Tennessee, western Georgia, and eastern Louisiana.

Flames are caused by dry, windy weather.

Elevated temperatures, parched conditions, and strong winds in the Southern Plains may facilitate the spread of wildfires, forcing evacuations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and New Mexico this Friday.

The Texas A&M University Forest Service reported on X that a fire in Roberts County, Texas, northeast of Amarillo, had spread from less than one square mile to 32.8 square miles. Teams suspended activities on Friday night.

A separate fire spread southward to 3.9 square miles (10 square kilometres) until attempts were called off in the afternoon.

In reaction to rapidly spreading fires that forced the evacuation of Leedey, a hamlet in western Oklahoma, and a rural area east of Norman, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management activated its emergency operations centre.

Authorities could respond quickly to fires; Andy James, superintendent of fire management for Oklahoma Forestry Services, stated that firefighters were strategically stationed in key areas. He also stated that smoke and dust prevented firefighting aircraft from flying over various areas in Oklahoma and Texas.

On Friday night, the National Weather Service reported a “complex of extremely dangerous fires” northeast of Oklahoma City near Stillwater. The agency also warned the city’s 50,000 residents to flee. Authorities used social media to issue evacuation orders for Walmarts, hotels, and households.

Residents in Camden County, central Missouri, were warned to evacuate due to spreading wildfires. The State Highway Patrol issued a social media alert warning that growing flames were threatening homes and businesses.

Reduced visibility and blowing dust caused Interstate 70 in western Kansas to be closed for around 120 miles (190 kilometres).

Over 216,000 homes and businesses were affected by power outages throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri as a result of high winds.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the northern plains.

On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for eastern South Dakota and extreme western Minnesota. Snow accumulation was expected to reach three to six inches (7.6 to 15.2 centimetres) and maybe one foot.

Whiteouts can be created by gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph).

SOURCE: NPR

SEE ALSO:

Meteorologist Warns Over Summer Storms for Upper Thailand

Indian Tourists Arrested After German Woman,24 Raped on Koh Phangan

Police Seize 6 Million Meth Pills Smuggled Across the Mekong into Chiang Rai