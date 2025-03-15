Tourists Busted at Koh Samui Airport 110Kg of Cannabis Buds

Authorities at Koh Samui Airport in Thailand arrested four foreign tourists after discovering 110 kilograms of cannabis buds in their luggage during an X-ray scan.

Police suspect these individuals may be connected to another group of five foreigners caught a day earlier with 144 kilograms of cannabis, allegedly destined for the UK and Singapore.

The four arrested were identified as Shaun Eric Bainbridge, 36, and Mark Searonsmith, 23, both from the UK; Paul Marian David, 48, a Romanian citizen; and Faesel Martires Modest, 58, from the Netherlands.

Authorities reported that the group was en route to Hong Kong, where they planned to transfer to the UK before continuing on to Germany.

During questioning, the suspects claimed they were offered an all-expenses-paid trip to Thailand, including free accommodation and meals. In exchange, they were asked to transport suitcases upon departure.

According to their statements, a Thai individual delivered the suitcases to their hotel, and they were promised payment once the luggage reached its destination.

Thai Customs officials charged the group with attempting to smuggle cannabis and violating the Traditional Medicine Wisdom Protection Act. They are currently held at Bo Phut police station on Koh Samui island.

Pol Col Denduang Thongsrisook, the Koh Samui station’s chief, believes the two incidents are linked due to their similarities. The group arrested earlier included four British nationals and one Malaysian, who were found with seven bags containing 144 kilograms of cannabis.

Together, the arrests over two days resulted in nine suspects being detained and 254 kilograms of cannabis seized.

Police are now investigating those responsible for orchestrating the smuggling operation and recruiting the couriers. A source revealed that the confiscated cannabis buds were valued at 45,000 baht per kilogram in Thailand, with prices potentially increasing tenfold overseas.

Cannabis buds seized from the suspects were displayed at the Koh Samui police station in Surat Thani province.

