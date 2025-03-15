Meteorologist Warns Over Summer Storms for Upper Thailand

The Meteorological Department reports that summer storms are expected today across northern Thailand the northeastern and eastern regions due to a strong high-pressure system from China. These storms may bring thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and isolated hail.

The North Northeastern and eastern Thailand should prepare for summer storms, including thunder, lightning, strong gusts, and occasional hail. Other regions may experience these effects soon after.

The upper part of the country remains generally hot, with some areas in the north and central regions experiencing extremely high temperatures.

Residents in upper Thailand are advised to stay cautious. Avoid outdoor areas during storms, including open spaces, under large trees, or near unstable structures and billboards.

Advice for Farmers

Farmers should secure fruit trees and take steps to protect crops and livestock from potential damage. As the weather shifts, it’s also important to look after your health.

These weather changes are linked to moderate high-pressure zones over northern Laos and Vietnam, which are moving into northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea.

Weather by Region

Northern Region

General heat with light haze during the day.

Thunderstorms in 10% of areas, with gusty winds in some places like Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Low: 16-23°C, High: 34-38°C.

Southwest winds at 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region

Hot with light haze during the day.

Thunderstorms in 40% of areas, with strong winds and hail in some locations: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Low: 18-26°C, High: 33-36°C.

East winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central Region

Generally hot with light haze during the day; some areas extremely hot.

Thunderstorms in 20% of areas, with gusty winds in provinces like Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, and Saraburi.

Low: 25-27°C, High: 37-40°C.

South winds at 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Region

Hot with light haze during the day.

Thunderstorms in 40% of areas, with gusty winds in parts of Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Low: 25-27°C, High: 31-38°C.

South winds at 10-30 km/h.

Waves under 1 metre, higher in stormy areas.

Southern Region (East Coast)

Partly cloudy with 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Phetchaburi, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Low: 22-27°C, High: 32-35°C.

East winds at 10-30 km/h.

Waves under 1 metre, higher in stormy areas.

Southern Region (West Coast)

Hot during the day with 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

Low: 24-26°C, High: 34-36°C.

Northwest winds at 10-30 km/h.

Waves under 1 metre, higher in stormy areas.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas

Generally hot.

Low: 26-27°C, High: 34-39°C.

South winds at 10-20 km/h.

Summer Storms in Northern Thailand

Summer storms in Northern Thailand from March through May bring quick, intense downpours that often cool the sweltering heat. These storms typically roll in during the afternoons, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds.

While they’re unpredictable, they don’t last long, making it easier to plan outdoor activities around them. Farmers in the region welcome the rain as it helps water crops before the rainy season officially starts.

For travellers, it’s a good idea to carry a lightweight rain jacket or umbrella to stay dry during these short but powerful bursts of rain.