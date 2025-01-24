Thailand’s 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist Jailed for Attempted Rape

Thailand’s 1996 Olympic Games gold medallist Somrak Khamsing has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of attempted rape by the Khon Kaen Provincial Court.

The boxer, who won a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games in the United States, has been charged with attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl. The offence occurred on December 10th, 2023, in Khon Kaen province. During the trial, Somrak claimed that the young woman agreed to have sex.

The court dismissed this claim, noting that the victim testified that Somrak sexually assaulted her, and wounds found in and on the victim’s body confirmed this.

The court also determined that the boxer’s claim that the victim demanded payment in exchange for the “sexual service” was unfounded. As a result, the court found him guilty of attempted rape and initially sentenced him to four years and eight months.

Because Somrak’s testimony was useful in the case, the court reduced his sentence to three years, one month, and ten days and ordered him to pay 170,000 baht in compensation to the victim. A second defendant, known as ‘Pichet’, was acquitted.

Rape Culture in Thailand

Thailand is among the top ten countries for violence against women and girls. Domestic violence in Thailand, particularly against women and girls, is on the rise, according to new research.

Data gathered by the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation from a 2022 study of 11 Thai newspapers and online media sheds light on the daily realities of domestic violence.

During the year, 372 news articles reported cases of domestic violence, with alcohol abuse accounting for 24.7% and drug use for 17.2%.

More alarmingly, the majority of the cases (52.4%) involved murder. Suicides accounted for 14%, sexual violence for 8.1%, and other forms of abuse for 3.5%. These findings reveal a troubling tendency toward severe violence within Thai families, which the country should address immediately.

The data paints a bleak picture of men abusing women, with husbands or boyfriends responsible for violence against wives or girlfriends in 60-70% of all domestic violence cases.

Advocates and activists are calling for stricter laws, improved victim support services, and comprehensive awareness campaigns to challenge gender norms and promote healthy relationships.

