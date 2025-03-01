Soldiers Seize 500,000 Meth Pills after Gunfight in Chiang Mai

Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force, patrolling Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai Province have seized 500,000 methamphetamine tablets, after a brief gun fight with drug runners. No soldiers were injured.

On Friday, soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force under the Third Army Region inspected the site of the clash, which occurred the night before. The confrontation took place in the forest near Ban Arthur, Village 11, Tha Ton Subdistrict, Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai.

The incident began as soldiers from various units under the Third Army Region, including the 3102 and 3207 infantry companies, were conducting border patrols around Tha Ton.

They encountered a group of three to five individuals, each carrying a backpack made of woven straw sacks. When the officers identified themselves and approached, the group fired at them using unidentified firearms, leading to a five-minute gunfight.

Friday morning, soldiers and police conducted a thorough inspection of the site. They discovered four modified straw bags scattered across different spots. Inside, they found 500,000 methamphetamine pills marked with the “Y1” logo.

Officials believe these were traffickers moving drugs across the border. The evidence was seized, and additional forces were deployed to prevent further crossings.

On the Myanmar side of the border opposite Mae Ai, military personnel from the Wa State Army and the Myanmar military, including at least two soldiers from Infantry Battalion 171, have established posts near the border. Despite this presence, drug smuggling into Thailand continues to be a persistent issue.

According to reports, drug trafficking groups affiliated with the Wa region often use Lahu villagers from Piang Sa in Myanmar to transport drugs from their key production sites at Doi Huai Ha, near a local military base.

These routes often lead through Tha Ton Subdistrict in Mae Ai District. Meanwhile, Lahu individuals from Ban Huai Ha reportedly use another route passing through Ban Doi Laem Nam Hom in Mae Ai. Thai authorities have intensified their efforts to intercept these activities, deploying regular patrols and enhancing border security.

