Pakistan Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through the Ba-Ikhtiar Project

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) organized a memorable event to honour the successes of women entrepreneurs supported through the Ba-Ikhtiar Project, part of the PTCL Group’s ‘Dil Se’ social impact platform.

This initiative empowers women by promoting financial independence and helping them establish e-commerce businesses. PTCL Group is dedicated to mentoring and guiding these women as they build their startups and eventually manage their businesses independently.

The program has extended its reach to 20 districts across Pakistan, aiming to uplift communities by introducing various skill-building opportunities. These include pottery, arts and crafts, food preservation, online tutoring, organic cosmetics, and more.

The event highlighted the strength and determination of the women involved, showcasing how they turned obstacles into opportunities. UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, attended as the chief guest.

The gathering also included corporate partners, development organizations, academic representatives, and notable figures from entertainment, fashion, sports, and industry. Renowned individuals like Kubra Khan, Harem Farooq, Sana Mir, Ali Xeeshan, and Naseem Hameed brought additional attention to the event, filled with inspiring stories of growth and success.

A panel discussion featuring experts such as Sania Saeed, Jehan Ara, Azima Dhanji, and Zarene Asif offered valuable insights. Topics included best practices for empowering women, the role of technology in solving societal challenges, and strategies for entrepreneurial success.

One of the day’s standout moments was Pakistan’s first AI-powered fashion show. Women entrepreneurs showcased clothing designs created in collaboration with artificial intelligence. This innovative feature highlighted the Ba-Ikhtiar Project’s focus on using technology to drive positive change, blending creativity and innovation to open new doors.

During the event, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL and Ufone 4G, shared his thoughts on the project’s impact: “The Ba-Ikhtiar Project is more than a program; it’s a movement that helps women unlock their potential with the right resources and skills. Today, we celebrate their achievements and the hope, resilience, and progress they bring to their families and communities.”

Nadir Gul Barech, CEO of PPAF, emphasized the importance of partnerships in driving change: “When organizations come together with a shared purpose, the results can be transformative. Ba-Ikhtiar shows how private sector innovation and community insights from the development sector can combine to make a lasting difference. This is collaboration at its best.”

The event highlighted several success stories, including participants representing Pakistan at Gitex Global 2024 in Dubai, one of the world’s biggest tech events. Mariam Hussain, one of the participants, shared how the Ba-Ikhtiar Project helped her showcase her entrepreneurial ventures on an international stage, demonstrating the power of opportunity and empowerment.

The Ba-Ikhtiar Project continues to be a powerful force for change. Women in the program have gained essential skills in digital literacy, financial management, business development, and e-commerce. These tools have allowed them to create thriving businesses and transform their lives.

PTCL Group and PPAF and their partners—including the National Rural Support Program (NRSP), U Microfinance Bank (U Bank), and Daraz—reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the program’s reach. They aim to introduce more skill-building initiatives and create additional opportunities for women across Pakistan.

Both organizations envision a future where all women have the support, tools, and confidence to succeed, helping communities grow and prosper.

