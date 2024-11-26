Chiang Rai Police Take Down Human Trafficking Ring

Police have successfully broken up a human trafficking ring and detained two Thai men and four Chinese nationals at a hotel on Pho Khun Road, Mueang District, Chiang Rai Province.

Tourist Police inspector Lt. Col. Thanawin Puangmali told reporters that they received a tip-off that a hotel on Pho Khun Road, Mueang District, Chiang Rai, was being used by human traffickers to hold Chinese Nationals.

Police reviewed CCTV footage of a location and determined that the hotel was a hiding place for illegal immigrants who brought in foreigners after they watched suspicious vehicles entering and leaving the hotel, so they expanded the investigation.

Pol. Lt. Col. Thanawin said that at approximately 03.00 a.m., they observed 2 suspicious vehicles preparing to leave the hotel, so they converged on them for inspection. One of the drivers tried to flee, but officers were able to stop and arrest him.

During the inspection, they found three Chinese nationals, one man and two women, in a gray Isuzu D-Max and a brown Chevy Colorado. When the officers asked to check their immigration documents, they found none had legal entry status to Thailand.

The two Thai men were charged with “jointly hiding or helping in any way to allow illegal aliens to escape arrest” and charged the Chinese with “being an alien entering and staying in the Kingdom without permission”.

In addition, they searched the hotel’s room and found another Chinese man who did not have any documents showing his entry into the country.

Pol. Lt. Col. Thanawin said they questioned two Thai men from Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province, and learned they were hired to bring Chinese people from Chiang Saen District to Lampang Province for 6,000 baht each.

They were picked up at the border in Chiang Saen District and then taken to a hotel in Chiang Rai City. They waited until late at night to transport to the target area as hired.

The Tourist Police officers took all the suspects to the Chiang Rai City Police Station for legal proceedings.

