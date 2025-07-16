Thailand Cracksdown on Cannabis Gummies and Tightens Industry Rules

BANGKOK — Thai authorities have begun a strict campaign against illegal cannabis gummies, marking a major effort to control the country’s fast-growing cannabis market. New measures require buyers to present a medical prescription for cannabis, while dispensaries face tougher inspections and tighter rules.

These changes have unsettled the industry, now worth about $1.2 billion, leaving many small shop owners worried about shutting down and some activists warning about a possible return to underground sales.

Officials have zeroed in on cannabis gummies due to their rising use among teens and the lack of oversight in their sale. Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan shared that the government is stepping up enforcement on these products, which often contain THC, the part of cannabis that creates a “high.”

She explained that these types of edibles are particularly risky for young people, who may not fully understand their effects.

Wattanachan reminded the public that cannabis in Thailand is only legal for medical use, urging families to pay close attention to the risks. Gummies can have strong effects since their ingredients enter the bloodstream quickly.

A recent incident where a two-year-old was hospitalized after eating cannabis jelly increased public concern. Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has called for countrywide crackdowns by the Ministry of Public Health and the Food and Drug Administration, especially targeting edibles sold without the proper license.

Those caught breaking the rules could face fines up to 20,000 baht ($600) and up to a year in jail.

Tougher Rules for Cannabis Dispensaries

Since legalizing cannabis in 2022, Thailand has seen a wave of new dispensaries—some estimates point to 10,000 to 18,000 shops across the country. But rules that started in June 2025 have changed things overnight. Cannabis flowers are now classified as a controlled herb.

Anyone wanting to buy must have a prescription from a licensed professional, which could be a doctor, pharmacist, or practitioner of traditional Thai or Chinese medicine. Each prescription covers only up to a 30-day supply, usually one gram per day. Shops must also keep detailed records and be ready for frequent inspections.

Dispensaries now need to buy cannabis from farms certified under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP), a qualification that only about 100 farms in Thailand currently have. This has put a strain on many dispensaries, especially smaller ones, which are struggling to meet these standards.

Some have closed suddenly. Natthakan Punyathanaworakit, a business owner in Bangkok, closed one of her three shops just after the new rules were announced, blaming shrinking sales and heavy regulatory burdens. She expects most registered shops will close and predicts many will turn to the underground market to survive.

Impact on the Market

With a value of roughly $1.2 billion in 2025, cannabis has played a big part in Thailand’s economy, drawing both locals and tourists to areas like Bangkok’s Khao San Road, now lined with bright dispensaries and themed cafes.

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce estimated the market at 28 billion baht ($865 million) in 2022 and saw it reaching 43 billion baht by 2025. But the new laws could shrink the market dramatically, as recreational cannabis use, once a gray area, is now clearly banned.

Some say the sudden policy change, sparked by the Pheu Thai Party after the Bhumjaithai Party left the coalition, has caught businesses off guard. Nanuephat Kittichaibawan, assistant manager at Wonderland dispensary in Bangkok, said business fell sharply—what was once more than 10 customers an hour is now just one or two, despite having a doctor in the shop to give prescriptions.

He described the industry as chaotic and unstable right now.

Government leaders defend their decision, blaming a rise in youth cannabis use, dependence, and complaints about tourists smoking in public. Health Minister Somsak said officials plan to reclassify cannabis as a Category 5 narcotic, putting it in the same group as heroin and methamphetamine. Somsak said the government’s main goal is to keep cannabis for medical use only and to protect the public from misuse.

He said businesses that follow the rules will remain stable.

Pushback and Underground Sales

Many cannabis advocates, including prominent activist Chokwan “Kitty” Chopaka, believe the new laws will push recreational use back into the shadows.

Chopaka, who leads the group Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future Network, argued that it’s easy to buy fake medical certificates, opening the door to corruption. She doesn’t expect the police to suddenly crack down on unlicensed shops just because of the new rules, and worries the changes will give more power to existing criminal networks.

Protests have followed, with activists gathering outside the Ministry of Public Health. Prasitchai Nunual, secretary-general of Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future, called the prescription rule a “farce” and said it would only add to costs for people at a time when many are already struggling.

Organizers planned a protest for July 16, asking for rules that better support small growers and shop owners instead of favouring big players.

The stricter rules also answer concerns from other countries about smuggling. Recent busts at Suvarnabhumi Airport, like one involving 73 kilograms of cannabis, have put a spotlight on Thailand’s role in illegal exports.

The Thai Customs Department pointed out that low penalties and loose rules have made smuggling attractive, so they’re now working with immigration and health officials to stop it.

Countries nearby, including Singapore and Malaysia, both of which have harsh anti-cannabis laws, have said they support Thailand’s new approach.

What’s Next for Cannabis in Thailand?

As the government reviews its policies, new plans are being discussed to make medical cannabis more accessible for people with chronic pain, epilepsy, or cancer symptoms. Still, experts think only a small number of current dispensaries will survive, and prices are likely to go up due to high costs of compliance.

The Health Ministry is working on a full Cannabis Act, which could take two years to pass, but it might not come soon enough to help small businesses.

For now, the industry stands at a crossroads. Dispensaries are scrambling to keep up, activists are pushing for fairer rules, and many shop owners are hoping for clearer answers.

The next few years will decide whether medical cannabis in Thailand finds its footing or if tighter controls push much of the market back underground.

