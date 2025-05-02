Paedophile Richard Burrows Jailed for 46 Years After Hiding in Thailand for Decades

Richard Burrows, 81, has been sentenced to 46 years in prison after evading justice for almost 30 years in Thailand. Burrows, once from Birmingham, faced more than 90 charges of sexual abuse against children at Chester Crown Court.

The court heard that Burrows abused 24 boys, some as young as nine, between 1968 and 1995. He committed these crimes while working as a housemaster at a boarding school in Cheshire and as a scout leader in the West Midlands.

Judge Steven Everett called Burrows “a despicable man” during sentencing. When Burrows’ lawyer said he would likely spend the rest of his life in prison, the judge remarked, “I don’t suppose there’ll be anyone who’ll mourn that.”

Victims described the abuse as frequent and traumatic. One said the assaults happened two to three times a week, leaving him feeling helpless and afraid.

Judge Everett criticised Burrows’s attempt to defend himself, especially his claim about there being “good paedophiles and bad paedophiles.” The judge accused him of lying during police interviews.

Richard Burrows fled to Thailand in 1997 to escape trial for child sexual abuse charges in the UK. He lived there for 27 years under the false identity of Peter Smith, obtained by stealing the passport of a terminally ill acquaintance.

Richard Burrows Unmasked

He lived openly in Phuket, working in advertising, teaching English, and sailing, while maintaining a social presence among expats who were unaware of his past. In 2023, Cheshire Police used facial recognition software (PimEyes) to match a 1997 mugshot to photos of “Peter Smith” from a 2019 retirement event in Phuket, identifying him as Burrows.

He only returned to the UK in 2024 when he ran out of money. His lawyer said Burrows came back willingly and has cancer, but the judge responded that he would have stayed in Thailand if he could.

The delay in justice increased the suffering for victims, and a BBC News Crimewatch appeal helped bring more victims forward.

In court, several men described how their childhoods were destroyed. One man said he was just 10 or 11 when Burrows drugged and raped him during a scout camp. Another victim, James Harvey, gave up his right to anonymity to speak about the abuse he suffered in a caravan after meeting Burrows as a sea scout.

Addressing Burrows in court, Harvey said, “You had so many qualities that could have been put to good, but you used every single one for evil purposes.”

Some charges related to Burrows’ time as a housemaster at Danesford School in Congleton, Cheshire, between 1969 and 1971. Judge Everett said he was glad the school was closed and hoped similar places would never open again. He noted that boys were left unprotected, and staff either didn’t care or abused the boys themselves.

Burrows was Described as a Coward

Burrows was fired from Danesford in 1971 after a report of abuse, but no action was taken at the time. He went on to abuse more boys. A complaint led to his removal from the Scouts in 1994, but the police were not informed, and Burrows continued to offend until 1996.

The Scout Association condemned Burrows’ crimes and thanked survivors who spoke out. They said they had worked with police since learning about the investigation and would review their actions from 1994.

Judge Everett said this was one of the most serious cases he had seen. He told Rishard Burrows he acted only to satisfy his sexual urges, taking advantage of vulnerable boys. Many victims came from troubled backgrounds and had no protection or support.

Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson, who led the investigation in 2024, described Burrows as a coward. She praised the courage of the victims, saying their evidence was key to securing justice. Atkinson said Richard Burrows might have hoped his crimes would be forgotten after so many years, but neither the victims nor the police forgot.

Samantha Thompson from the Crown Prosecution Service said the case proves that time does not stop justice. She encouraged anyone who has suffered abuse to come forward, saying more support is available now than ever before.

