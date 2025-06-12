Teen Dispute at Temple Fair in Phayao Ends in Murder

PHAYAO – Police have reported that a Chiang Rai man has died after he became involved in a violent dispute with teenagers at a temple fair in Mae Chai district, Phayao. The altercation started when one group saw outsiders flirting with a local girl on the dance stage.

On Wednesday, at about 2 am, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thongchai Suwanmanee from Mae Chai Police Station told Thai Media he received a report of a fight and serious injury in front of a grocery shop along the Nakhon Sawan–Chiang Rai road, just past the Si Bun Rueang intersection.

Police, rescue teams, and investigators arrived to find a man lying injured next to a yellow Honda motorcycle with no license plate. He was identified as Sarawut Chueamuangphan, aged 20, from Mae Yen, Phan district in Chiang Rai.

He had major wounds to his head, right arm, and side, and was bleeding heavily. Emergency workers tried to save him and took him to Mae Chai Hospital, but he was pronounced dead soon after.

Police investigators reviewed CCTV security camera footage and spoke to witnesses. They learned that the trouble had started at a local temple fair in Si Toi. After the fair, the young man from Chiang Rai rode his motorcycle to wait for a girl in front of a shop about 200 metres from the temple.

At that point, a group of local teenagers followed him on motorbikes. The teens attacked him with a wooden stick and a knife, causing serious injuries before fleeing.

Later, police questioned six local teenagers, all under 18. From their statements, it was confirmed that the dispute began when the man from Chiang Rai joined in the festivities and showed interest in a girl during the dance event.

After the fair ended, he waited for her outside the venue for the girl. The local teens beat him with a wooden stick about a metre long, and then one stabbed him with a knife. The victim collapsed and did not get up again. The attackers then escaped on their motorbikes.

Neighbours who heard the noise rushed out and called for help, but it was too late to save him. Police are now continuing their investigation and will press charges against those involved.

Teen in Kamphaeng Phet Faces Assault Charges

A troubling case in Kamphaeng Phet has caught attention after a video showed a teen girl being assaulted by an older student. The incident unfolded when the girl agreed to meet with friends to settle a misunderstanding over a previous argument.

What started as a simple attempt to resolve things turned into a violent situation. The older student grabbed her from behind and began hitting her, even after the younger girl apologized.

To make matters worse, friends of the older student recorded the attack and later posted it on Facebook, mocking the victim. They threatened the younger girl, telling her not to tell anyone or things would get even worse for her.

The story was shared by a concerned community member on a local Facebook page called “Kamphaeng Phet, Report Anything Here.” The page’s admin spoke about the impact the attack had on the young girl, who was left feeling embarrassed and afraid.

Today, the admin plans to help the victim file a police report at the Muang Kamphaeng Phet Police Station to seek justice. If you see bullying or violence online, speak up or reach out for help. No one should have to face this alone.