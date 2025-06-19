Crime

Authorities in Chiang Rai Seize Assets Worth $30.5 Million from Drug Syndicate

Pol. Col. Tawee emphasized that this operation raises the level of cooperation between Thailand and Myanmar against drug trafficking.

CHIANG RAI – On Wednesday, the Justice Minister and the Secretary-General of the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) travelled to Chiang Rai to share the results of their latest operation against a major transnational drug syndicate.

This action focused on seizing assets linked to drug trafficking, with an estimated value of (US$30,5 million) 1 billion baht. Authorities are also stepping up efforts to locate “Thatchaphon,” a key figure believed to be hiding in Myanmar.

The press conference took place at Chiang Rai Provincial Police Headquarters. Present were Pol. Col. Tawee Sodsong (Justice Minister), Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanurat Lukboon (ONCB Secretary-General), other ONCB officials, police, military personnel, prosecutors, and local leaders. The operation targeted assets connected to eight suspects and their families in three different locations across Chiang Rai.

During the operation, authorities did not locate the main suspects but seized a collection of properties and valuables. These included two houses with land, two empty land plots, a vehicle, and a luxury watch.

The total value of these items is estimated at over 15.1 million baht. ONCB is also calling in 12 individuals with suspicious financial records to explain their transactions. If they cannot account for their money, legal action will follow. Early checks put the value of assets within this financial network at about 97 million baht.

According to Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanurat, this crackdown began after a major drug bust in Bangkok on January 10, resulting in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of over three million methamphetamine pills.

The investigation revealed these drugs were managed by Thatchaphon, also known as “Ah Chang” or “Sia Ma Bin,” who organized shipments from Tachilek, Myanmar, over the border into Chiang Rai and then distributed them further into Thailand or to other countries.

The task force includes five agencies: ONCB, the Office of the Attorney General, the Royal Thai Armed Forces (Security Centre), the Department of Special Investigation, and the Royal Thai Police (Narcotics Suppression Bureau). Working together, they gathered enough evidence to obtain a warrant for Thatchaphon’s arrest from the Chiang Rai Provincial Court for serious drug offences.

Thatchaphon is believed to control drug supplies (meth and “ice”) sourced from producers in Myanmar. He also manages teams that smuggle drugs across the border and into interior provinces in Thailand for sale locally or export. Reports say Thatchaphon has significant influence in Myanmar, where he helps arrange shelter and security for his network and Thai nationals fleeing drug charges.

He is thought to be based in Myanmar, running businesses in Tachilek and Kengtung. These ventures include gold shops, construction, internet services, entertainment venues, hotels, transport companies, and electronics sales. Altogether, these assets are valued at about 1 billion baht.

Pol. Col. Tawee emphasized that this operation raises the level of cooperation between Thailand and Myanmar against drug trafficking. With transnational drug networks now active across the region, close collaboration and information sharing between both domestic and international agencies are essential for tracking and disrupting these groups.

The network targeted in this operation acts as a transnational crime organization. The main suspect can coordinate drug supplies across regions and invest drug money in various businesses in both Thailand and Myanmar. The combined value of these investments exceeds 1 billion baht.

Pol. Col. Tawee added that on July 2, he had tasked Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanurat and his team are to travel from Chiang Rai to Myanmar. They plan to meet with Myanmar police chiefs and drug control officials to discuss the network and to request Myanmar’s support in arresting suspects and freezing their assets.

He also stressed the importance of targeting all levels of the drug trade, in line with the government’s policy to break up drug networks and go after those at the top. Since mid-2024, ONCB and partners have launched four major operations under the same mission.

  • Operation 1: Four suspects arrested, 66 million baht in assets seized.
  • Operation 2: Three suspects arrested, 101 million baht in assets seized.
  • Operation 3: One suspect arrested, 80 million baht in assets seized.
  • Operation 4 (current): Over 15.1 million baht in assets seized, with further investigation into 97 million baht in suspicious financial dealings.

These steps aim to cut off drug money at the source, disrupt trafficking, and dismantle criminal networks both in Thailand and neighbouring countries.

Chiang Rai, located in northern Thailand within the notorious Golden Triangle—where Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos converge—remains a significant hub for drug trafficking, particularly methamphetamine, due to its proximity to Myanmar’s Shan State, a global epicentre for synthetic drug production.

