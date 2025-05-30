Father Shoots Son Afflicted with Drug Addiction, Claims Self Defence

LOEI – A man in Chiang Khan district in the northeastern Province of Loei has told police he shot his 25-year-old son, claiming he did it in self-defence after his who suffered from drug addiction, tried to attack him.

Loei police said they received a call around 5.40 pm on May 25 about a shooting in Pak Tom subdistrict. Officers responded with medical and rescue teams. When they arrived, locals had already moved the young man’s body to a bench outside his house.

An initial check showed a single gunshot wound on the left side of his chest. Police said he likely died one to two hours before they arrived.

The young man’s mother explained to police that her son had ridden off on his motorbike in the late afternoon but returned not long after. She heard him shout, rushed outside, and found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

She called out for help, and workers nearby helped carry her son’s body about a kilometre from the plantation to the house before contacting the authorities. At first, police found it hard to pinpoint where the shooting took place.

They did not find signs of a struggle where they were told the shooting happened.

The parents gave conflicting stories and could not name the exact location. Police then took both parents to the station to speak to them separately. During questioning, the father admitted he had shot his son.

He told police his son had been using drugs for some time and was often violent towards him and his wife.

On the day of the incident, the father said his son asked for money twice, getting 50 baht in the morning, but refused later. In the evening, the son came home with a machete and tried to attack him.

The father, who has trouble with his knees, said he grabbed a rifle to scare his son. When his son kept coming, he fired once.

After the shooting, the father said he carried his son’s body back to the house, cleaned him, and tried to make it look like the shooting happened at the plantation. Police have taken the father into custody and will send the case to the prosecutors.

Drug Addiction in Thailand

Drug addiction in Thailand, especially methamphetamine (yaba), has caused serious problems for many families. Parents sometimes face threats or violence from their children who are addicted to drugs.

Addiction often puts families under stress, both financially and emotionally. Homes can become unsafe. Parents may feel scared or even at risk, while children in these homes may face neglect or worse.

Drugs like ya ba can make users aggressive or paranoid, which can lead to violent incidents. Children in families with addiction sometimes end up caring for their parents, adding more pressure and confusion to family life.

Parents with children who suffer from drug addiction often feel guilty or ashamed. This can stop them from asking for help and can leave families isolated from the rest of their community.

In November, a 64-year-old woman in Buriram Province built a makeshift cell in her house to lock up her son, who had threatened her and neighbours after repeated relapses. She acted out of fear, after over 20 years of living with his behaviour.

Police intervened, and her son was sent for a mental health assessment.

If you or someone you know needs help with drug addiction in Thailand, Samaritans Thailand offers free, confidential help around the clock. Call 02-713-6791 for English or 02-713-6793 for Thai.

