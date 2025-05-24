Swiss Man Gets One-Month Prison Sentence for Assaulting Doctor in Phuket

PHUKET – Thailand’s Court of Appeal handed a one-month prison sentence to Urs “David” Fehr, a Swiss national, after finding him guilty of assaulting a doctor last year in Phuket. The case gained a lot of attention online and sparked debates across the country.

Fehr, who runs an elephant sanctuary on the island, faced charges for attacking Dr Thandao Chandam on 24 February 2024. The confrontation happened outside a luxury villa near Yamu Beach in the Thalang district.

Dr Thandao said Fehr kicked her in the back and insulted her while she sat on the steps near the villa where he was staying.

The Phuket Provincial Court had previously dropped the charges in September, citing doubts over the evidence. But Dr Thandao’s legal adviser, Niphit Intharasombat, a former Phatthalung MP, challenged the decision and appealed.

Footage of the incident, which many started calling the “beach bully” case, quickly spread on social media. The video drew sharp criticism and calls for Fehr’s deportation.

Fehr has always said he slipped on the steps and that the video made it look like he deliberately kicked Dr Thandao.

Niphit Intharasombat confirmed that the Court of Appeal Region 8 gave its ruling on Friday, finding Fehr guilty of assault under Section 391 of the Criminal Code, which covers attacks that do not cause injury.

The Phuket court sentenced him to one month behind bars, without suspension in abstentia, and called his actions a serious offence.

Fehr did not attend the hearing when the Provincial Court was set to announce the appeal verdict, so the court sentenced him in his absence. Authorities now believe he has left Thailand.

The case also brought attention to issues of public land in Phuket. Investigators learned that the steps leading to the beach were built illegally and did not belong to the villa. The steps have since been demolished.

Thai courts treat cases where foreigners assault Thai citizens with great seriousness, often handing out tough sentences. This approach comes from a strong focus on social harmony and mutual respect in Thai culture and law.

Assault charges in Thailand fall under Sections 295 to 300 of the Criminal Code. Penalties depend on how severe the incident is. In many cases, offenders can face up to two years in prison or fines reaching 40,000 THB. If the injuries are serious, the sentence can go up to seven years.

Judges sometimes consider the offender’s foreign status, especially if the incident attracts public attention or affects the community. This can lead to stricter penalties as a way to discourage similar behaviour.

Foreigners often face extra scrutiny. Thai law puts a high priority on the safety of local people, so courts may view these cases as threats to public peace. Deportation is a common result, especially for more serious crimes, and usually happens after any prison time is served, in line with the Immigration Act B.E. 2522.

A recent case in Phuket, where a Swiss national assaulted a local doctor, shows this pattern. The court handed down a jail sentence, imposed a fine, and ordered deportation, showing a firm stance on these matters.

Social media, especially on platforms like X, often reflects public anger toward disrespectful acts by foreigners. This can sometimes put extra pressure on courts, even if only indirectly.

Related News: