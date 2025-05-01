Tourist Trashes Phuket Condo Over Alleged Security Deposit Dispute

PHUKET — A condominium manager in Phuket was shocked to find the condo had been trashed after being rented to a Ukrainian tourist for just over a year. The estimated damage totals over 350,000 baht (about $10,490).

Police Lieutenant Watcharakorn Suwan from Wichit Police Station shared that Ms. Warinrat, 39, the property manager, has filed a complaint against Miss Anastasia, the Ukrainian tenant, for destroying the property.

Photos posted online show the room’s cream walls and ceiling covered in blue and green graffiti, including drawings of male genitals and the word “SWINDLE” above the bed. The bed, pillows, blankets, and curtains were all slashed, leaving stuffing scattered everywhere.

Ms. Warinrat said the tenant started her lease on April 15, 2024, with a contract set to end April 15, 2025. After the contract ended, the tenant refused to leave but later said she would move out by April 29, 2025, and would return the keys at 4:00 p.m.

Instead, she sent a message at 3:00 p.m. saying she had already left and dropped the keys in a trash bin.

Ms. Warinrat entered the Phuket condo with friends, security, and a locksmith. They found extensive destruction, including damaged appliances and furniture. The cost to repair and clean up is expected to reach about 350,000 baht.

On the Facebook page of Praphaphan Meesomboon, the property owner responded to comments asking if the 32,000 baht ($960) deposit was being withheld because of words written on the wall.

The owner clarified that she did not refuse to return the deposit but had the right to keep it since the tenant did not give notice before leaving. The tenant also owed rent, water, and electricity bills, which would be deducted from the deposit.

Police are now gathering evidence and checking if the Ukrainian woman is still in Thailand. They’re working on an arrest warrant and have asked immigration to help track her status.

The property manager did not give a reason for why the tenant caused the damage. If found responsible, the tourist could be banned from returning to Thailand.

Security Deposits in Thailand

In Thailand, many renters struggle to get their security deposits back, especially when dealing with private landlords who own condos or houses. This problem comes up often in the private rental market.

The Consumer Protection Act was updated in 2018 to help tenants, but putting these rules into practice can be tough. Many problems start with unclear leases or landlords not following the rules.

If a landlord owns five or more rental units, the law says they can only ask for one month’s rent as a security deposit, plus one month’s rent in advance. That means you shouldn’t pay more than two months’ rent when signing. This rule covers condos, apartments, and houses, but doesn’t apply to dorms or hotels. Landlords with fewer than five properties usually follow the same practice, but the law doesn’t set a strict limit for them.

After you move out and the landlord checks the property, you should get your deposit back within seven days if there’s no serious damage. The law doesn’t allow landlords to extend this period, so any lease clause asking for 30 or 60 days to return your deposit isn’t valid.

Landlords can’t deduct money for normal wear and tear, like faded paint or minor marks. They can only keep part of your deposit for damage beyond everyday use. To prevent arguments, take pictures and make notes about the property’s condition when you move in.

Getting your deposit back can be hard, but renters do have legal rights, especially if the landlord owns several properties. To protect yourself, always keep records and make sure you understand your lease.

If your landlord keeps your deposit without a good reason, try talking it out first. If that doesn’t work, you can contact the Office of the Consumer Protection Board or hire a lawyer.

Legal cases can take a long time and cost a lot, so for small deposits, sometimes it’s better to move on and learn from the experience.

